Air Ambulance encourage support as service anticipates 60 missions this December

During the month of December, the HEMS team anticipate being called upon on over 60 occasions. Behind every one of those calls is a patient who is critically ill or injured. The doctor and paramedic team bring the hospital direct to the patient, providing critical care at scene that can be the difference between life and death. It’s a service we all hope never to need, but is good to know it is there.

Glenn O’Rorke, Operational Lead of HEMS said: “As we come into the winter season the profile of missions starts to reflect the time of year and people’s activity. For example, we may be called out to less sporting accidents at this time of year but more road traffic collisions. Whatever has caused the critical emergency situation, our commitment to the public is to be there, day in, day out to look after the people of Northern Ireland. The doctors, paramedics and medical equipment is the provision and governance of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), but it’s never taken for granted by our team the support from the public that enables us to fly to the sickest people who need us, on average twice per day.”