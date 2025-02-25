Air Ambulance NI and NW200 Association teams up for 'Party at the Paddock'

Air Ambulance NI is thrilled to announce its partnership with the North West 200 Association for a special fundraising event – Party at the Paddock BBQ on Saturday, 3rd May 2025.

This exciting evening will bring together supporters of both causes for a night of delicious food, fantastic entertainment, and a chance to win exclusive prizes. The event will be held in the NW200 marquee and will feature a drinks reception, a two-course steak BBQ, and an auction with a variety of fantastic items.

Tables of 10 are available for £500 or individual tickets for £50.

Attendees will also be entered to a free draw for a fantastic prize – two tickets for NW200 corporate hospitality on Thursday, 8th May 2025.

This event is a great way to enjoy a night out while supporting two fantastic causes: Air Ambulance NI and NW200 Association. By attending, you’ll be helping to fund life-saving services provided by Air Ambulance NI and supporting the continued success of the North West 200, one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle races.

Mervyn Whyte MBE from NW200 said: “The Air Ambulance NI has been a game changer since its introduction to NI and has been instrumental in providing so much support to those involved in so many accidents. We would ask you to support this fund-raising evening, providing much needed funds to the Air Ambulance and NW200 Association.”

Kerry Anderson from Air Ambulance NI said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for a fun night out whether it’s a corporate table or group of friends; all in support of a vital cause—keeping the helicopter flying to help critically ill or injured individuals, which happens an average of twice a day. Our charity needs to raise nearly £7,000 daily to ensure we're there when people face life-threatening trauma or medical emergencies.”

For Air Ambulance NI tickets contact Kerry Anderson on 07935502513 or email [email protected].

For NW200 Association tickets contact Barry Dallat at Arbutus Catering on 07818673339 or email [email protected]

Further information is available at www.airambulanceni.org/Partyatthepitts