Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager for the charity said: “We are asking people who live in Belfast and surrounding areas to consider giving the gift of your time, by volunteering to help at one of Air Ambulance NI’s seven water and cheer stations along the marathon route: Stormont Estate (start line), Ormeau Park, Boucher Road, Northumberland Street, Antrim Road, The Big Fish (city centre) and the finish line.

"Our supporters will be with a group of other cheerers, so this is a chance to meet new people and play your part in helping to save lives. As the marathon event is now sold out, volunteering is a great way to get involved in the biggest marathon event the city has hosted in 42 years. Volunteers don’t need previous experience and we will provide everyone with charity branding, refreshments and cheer materials including noise makers and pom poms. You’ll need a strong voice to cheer and a sense of fun and positivity! If you can gift your morning on Sunday 5th May and you would like to join us at one of our cheer or water stations, please email [email protected].”

Air Ambulance NI is a local charity that works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS). This service brings emergency medical interventions direct to seriously ill or injured people with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

When life hangs in the balance, every second counts and the air ambulance can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in twenty-five minutes. The crew is made up of a doctor, paramedic and pilot and on average they are called out twice per day. The service operates seven days a week for twelve hours per day.

On scene, the team deliver specialist interventions to patients that can mean the difference between life and death. These interventions can include advanced pain relief, a pre-hospital blood transfusion and a pre-hospital anaesthetic. Since its inception in July 2017, HEMS has been called out over 4,000 times. Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2.5 million each year to maintain and sustain this service.