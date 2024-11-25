During the month of December, the medics anticipate being called upon on over 60 occasions and each one of those requires public support. The charity has come up with 12 ways to support, so that critical care can be provided at scene, when and where it is needed.

Patients include Danny Byrne who was only 12 when he needed the service after becoming involved in a serious road traffic collision cycling near home. Danny was treated by the HEMS doctor and paramedic and had a long road to recovery following surgery for broken bones, nerve damage and plastic surgery for a facial open wound.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising said: “Each day our service is called upon for two individuals who are in critical need following a trauma injury or medical emergency. It is there for every one of us and £6850 per day is required to keep operational. When most of us will be off work and enjoying time with family and friends this Christmas, the air ambulance service will continue. We have come up with 12 ways to support this Christmas, and hope you can play your part. The options include a simple one off donation or monthly donation for you or a loved one MEMBERSHIP – Air Ambulance NI. Alternatively, you could stock up on merchandise items as Christmas stocking fillers https://airambulanceni.org/shop/.

"If you would rather host your own event with family or work colleagues, simple options include a Christmas Jumper Day, or coffee morning. There’s a way for everyone to get involved, check out our festive fundraising ideas here https://airambulanceni.org/festive-fundraising/ and give the gift of life this Christmas.”

Glenn O’Rorke, Operational Lead of HEMS said: “As we come into the winter season the profile of missions starts to reflect the time of year and people’s activity. For example, we may be called out to less sporting accidents at this time of year but more road traffic collisions. Whatever has caused the critical emergency situation, our commitment to the public is to be there, day in, day out to look after the people of Northern Ireland. The doctors, paramedics and medical equipment is the provision and governance of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), but it’s never taken for granted by our team the support from the public that enables us to fly to the sickest people who need us, on average twice per day.”

The HEMS has been operational for 7 years and during that time has been called out on over 4,500 occasions. It is provided by way of a partnership between the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the charity, Air Ambulance NI. Each day the charity needs to raise almost £7,000 to sustain and develop the service. You can contact the charity directly on 028 9262 2677 or by email on [email protected]

Examples of previous patients are below:

Patient Damien, Carryduff

Damien Laverty was working with heavy machinery at a local building supplies when his right arm became trapped above the elbow. The air ambulance arrived at the scene within nine minutes, along with members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) road crew and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS). It took time to release Damien’s arm from the machinery and he had to be anaesthetized at scene. Thanks to the initial care of the air ambulance team, the work of the Belfast Trust and the follow up surgery, Damien’s arm has been saved.

Patient Alan Donnell, Omagh

Alan Donnell was less than half an hour into his shift when he was crushed by the grader blade of a digger at the waist. His work colleagues lifted the blade, put him in a jeep and travelled to the nearest hospital in Omagh but he became trapped in the car outside the hospital and had to be cut out by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. Given the severity of his injuries, the air ambulance was tasked and treated Alan at scene before transferring him to the Royal Victoria Hospital. Alan had 4 fractures in his pelvis, 4 open fractures in his legs and his ankle was crushed. He has had a number of surgeries and life changing injuries, since making a strong recovery.

Patient Rebekah Jones, from Bushmills

One summer morning Rebekah was on her way to work when her car collided with a lorry, just outside Saintfield.

“I closed my eyes as the impact happened and I just had this intense feeling of being thrown back”. Rebekah went into cardiac arrest twice at scene and had spinal injuries, an open fracture in her leg, shattered kneecap, fractured cheekbone as well as serious concussion. The HEMS team treated Rebekah at scene and following surgery and a long recovery including physio, she is now back to work and doing very well.

David Thompson, Bready, Strabane

David Thompson, from Bready, Strabane, was working on the newly acquired family farm at Sion Mills in April 2019, “I was in the barn alone, up a ladder cutting the strings on a large bale of straw when I fell 14 feet to the ground”. During the fall, David hit a crate at the side of the bales, banging his head on the way down. Due to the extensive head injury the air ambulance HEMS team put him into a medically induced coma. He spent 5 weeks in hospital and whilst the accident has had a life changing impact, he has made a remarkable recovery.

George Haslett, Claudy

It was June 2018 and George was mixing slurry; whilst he was turning the pump he remembered he had 4 pet lambs with him and so went to get them out. He was overcome by slurry fumes and thankfully his helper Thomas raised the alarm. The air ambulance HEMS team got a pulse back for George and he needed a medically induced coma at scene. George’s wife Ashley said, ‘If you’d hadn’t come that day, George wouldn’t have been anesthetised and the outcome would have been so different’.

Anna Neville, Cookstown

Anna’s mum, Grace said, “It was Anna’s 11th birthday, and we took her to a motocross track to celebrate. She was involved in an accident, the air ambulance team attended, and she was transported to hospital. The initial assessments were not at all positive. Anna had received a fractured skull, multiple bleeds on the brain, collapsed lung, detached retina and damage to her hearing as well as multiple fractures. She spent over 3 months in hospital. Without this lifesaving service, the outcome for Anna would have been very different. The expertise, professionalism and compassion of the entire Air Ambulance NI Team is outstanding, they hold a very special place in our hearts”.

William Graham from Kilkeel

William was working at home when he needed urgent help, “While working, I was crushed by a dumper truck. I could feel myself fading and believed I wasn’t going to make it, but then heard the helicopter an

