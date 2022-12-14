Alexander’s end of season sale is now live!

This online timed auction is now live and runs right through the weekend with the first lot starting to close on Monday 19th from 7pm onwards. All lots can be viewed on marteye.ie through H&H. This sale has something for everyone.

Just a reminder that all those intending to bid must pre register with auctioneers H&H on marteye.ie, and that commission will be capped at a maximum of £500.

For those who require transport throughout UK and Ireland, Nelson can arrange this on your behalf.

Some of the stock which is up for sale

Check out the full listing now on www.alexandertractors.com