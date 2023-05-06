All set for the Lurgan Show 2023!

The countdown is now well underway to the County Championship event which is one of the first shows in the Northern Ireland summer agricultural show calendar.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council Cllr Tim McClelland recently hosted a sponsors reception and show launch evening held in Craigavon Civic & Conference Centre.

Lurgan Show are pleased to have a number of main sponsors supporting this year’s event which includes Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Danske Bank and Fane Valley.

Members of the Equestrian Section of Lurgan Show with Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland.

Guest speakers at the event were Wesley Aston, UFU and Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Tim McClelland.

Lurgan Show will also be supporting Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund as the 2023 nominated Show charity.

With 15 classes, the Pet Show attracts at least 100 pets each year. Lurgan Show are pleased to have key sponsor Lurgan Veterinary Clinic supporting the Pet Show.

New for 2023, there will be 5 classes for all Other Pets, this sponsored by Affinity Veterinary, Moira.

Show Chairman, Mr Winston Humphries watching proceedings

The school section is a very important element of the Lurgan Show; with upwards of 3,000 exhibits annually between Schools and Home Industries sections.

This section includes Hand Writing, creative Craft, Miniature Gardens, floral art, baking, Pottery, eggs and Photography.

Sponsored by a number of supporters, the poultry section features 112 classes for Bantam Soft & Hard Feather, waterfowl, Large Soft Feather & Rare Breeds.

For further details contact Pauline on 07751837218.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland with representives of the carraige driving section, Mark Baxter, Kenneth Johnston, David Johnston, Paul Trimble, Richard Caddoo and Joseph McAleese.

The Vintage section is a real attraction for both young and old to see the tractors and other machinery which served past generations on the land. Vehicles can simply arrive on show day and must enter the showgrounds via Windsor Avenue entrance.

All exhibitors receive a specially produced Lurgan Show momento. Entry fee is £10.

Contact: Stephen on 07510367159 or jonny 07572777763.

Over 100 trade stands attend Lurgan Show annually.

Lurgan Show Chairperson Mr Winston Humphries and Show President Mr William Gibson, pictured with Irish Show Association representatives

The closing date for applications is fast approaching and indoor stall space is already well filled. For further details contact Michele on 07732172214.

A high entry of animals is expected with classes for many of the pedigree breeds including Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Blondes, British Blues, Simmental, Limousin, Beef Shorthorn and Charolais.

Lurgan Show hosts Dairy classes for Shorthorns, Ayrshires, Holstein’s and Jersey breeds.

Lurgan Show is a qualifying show for the NISA Thompson Dairy Cow Championships and the Bank of Ireland/NISA Pedigree Junior Bull Championships.

The Lurgan Show Championship overall prize fund is £150.

Over ninety classes are available in the Cattle Section across many different breeds.

Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Tim McClelland pictured with members of the Killultagh Pony Club

For further information contact Sandra on 07855020670.

Young exhibitors are encouraged to get into the ring to show off their skills, with two classes in dairy, beef and sheep. Young people are the future of shows and Lurgan Show wishes to encourage young persons to become involved in handling and showing.

Junior Handling Classes in the Cattle section are kindly sponsored by Woodside Farm.

Exhibitors competing in 95 classes will have excellent opportunities with Qualifiers for many different breeds.

Judges will be travelling from across Ireland. A number of qualifiers will be held which includes the Danske Bank/ NISA Sheep Championship and the Clogher Valley Cydectin Young Handler Sheep Qualifier. Charolais breeders Bell & Christie are sponsoring the Lamb born in 2022 class; whilst Diamond Valais Blacknose and Kingarrow Jacobs are sponsoring relevant breed classes.

For further information contact Noleen on 07752891008.

Twelve classes are available for Toggenburg, British Toggenburg, British Alpine, British Sannen, anglo- nubian and non pedigree breeds for many different breeds.

For details contact John on 07855007746.

Thirteen classes are available for pygmy club members. The Northern Ireland Pygmy Goat Club have kindly supported the £100 prize fund for Champion & Reserve Champions.

Lurgan Show continues to attract increasing numbers of horses with classes for ridden horses, miniature ponies, shetland ponies, Connemara’s, working hunter, racehorse to riding horse, show ponies and numerous others. The Show Society are pleased to be able to offer Pony jumping classes, organised and supported by the Killultagh Pony Club.

Lurgan Show are also indebted to have some fantastic sponsors in this section including Ewing Brothers Transport Ltd and Ronelle Stud, Portadown.

The Equestrian schedule is now available and all entries must be with equestrian secretary on or before Saturday 20th May. No equestrian section entries taken on show day. Contact Ros on 07736118965.

Donkey and Driving Classes will once again return to the Oval Field and accessed via the main show entrance from Avenue Road The Donkey section commences judging at 10am and will be overseen by Jill Castles. Three perpetual silverware cups are on offer in this section.

The Lurgan Show Society wish to take this opportunity to ask past exhibitors who have not as yet returned their silverware, to contact Winston on 07710732551 asap to arrange return.

Further details can be obtained from [email protected]; lurganshow.co.uk or contact after 6pm- 07732172214.

Entries Close 20th May.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland, Mr Winston Humphries, Show Chairperson and sheep section committee members.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland with members of the Home Industries section. Included are, Show Vice President, Mrs Noelle Menaul, Chairperson Winston Humphries and Hon General Secretary Mrs Michelle Doran.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland with the guests at the Launch of 2023 Lurgan Show.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland and Show President William Gibson with, Pygmy Goat section members, Jan McAuley, Jessica Magee, John Harrison, secretary and vice chair and Nathan Hylands.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland and the members of the cattle section who are preparing for Lurgan Show. Included are, William Gibson, Show President, John Henning, Chair Cattle Section and Vivian Brownlee, chief cattle steward.

Show Secretary Mrs Michele Doran addressing the crowd of over seventy who attended the Launch.

Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Tim McClelland pictured with Show representatives and Mrs Susan Kee and Mr Trevor Kinkaid of NI Kidney Research Fund, 2023 nominated Show Charity.