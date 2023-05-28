All systems go for the annual Ballymoney Show

It’s all action for Equestrian lovers commencing at 3.30pm with Local & Open Pony Ridden Classes.

Both these classes will commence at the published times with entries to be taken on the field from 2.30pm.

Additionally the North West Working Hunter Pony & Horse competitions commence at 4pm, again with entries being taken on the field.

There will be a great line-up of livestock on display

Also on Friday, you’ll be able to see all the Light Horse Section judging including the Ridden Classes which get underway at 4pm sharp.

Organisers continue to have the popular ‘Food Court’ area with a range of eateries to choose from, and don’t forget to visit the specialised food pavilion which offers a range of edible goods available for purchase, and a cookery demonstration area, with a few demonstrations lined up over the two days.

Also this year the show has the YFC Junior Cook competition which will take place on the Friday evening.

Next up on the agenda for Friday night is the Companion Dog Show which will commence at 6.30pm.

Entries for this will be taken on the field from 6pm – and if last year is anything to go by be sure and be there early to get your pooch registered.

Once again the show has the N.I. YFC Football competition, you can come and view the talent pitch side as the competition gets underway at 7.00pm, and of course, don’t forget the hotly contended Tug-O-War competition which will get underway around 9.00pm and will likely still be pulling strong at dark!

On Friday evening and Saturday too there will be a range of on stage entertainment including Irish Dancers, a Musical DJ and a variety of childrens entertainers.

A ‘must see’ at this year’s show is the spectacular Home Industries & Schools Shed which this year holds over 2000 entries from drawings to poems, lemon drizzle cakes to jams, floral displays to knits and painting & photography.

The shed will open to the public on the Friday evening after judging finishes, with a presentation of cups to prize winners taking place at 3.30pm on Saturday.

On Saturday morning the serious business of judging continues in earnest with judges travelling from all over the British Isles to judge the premium of livestock in Cattle, Sheep, Goats and Heavy Horse Sections. All livestock judging gets underway at 10am.

If you’re not too exhausted from Friday night there’s a great line up of events and attractions for all ages on Saturday too.

The DJ will kick off with some tunes and requests at 10 in the morning, then at 11am there will be the return of the ever-popular Bonnie Baby Competition.

This year’s competition has various sections for babies from birth to 4 years of age, with lots of prizes up for grabs.

Highlight of the day will be the Grand Prize Winners Parade which will get underway in the main arena, lead by the Horses, followed by the Cattle and Goats.

There will have lots more going on besides, including a full to bursting craft marquee, Flyball dog display, and don’t forget to bring the kids along to see our small animal tent.