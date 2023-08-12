TUV leader Jim Allister has said the TB situation is 'preposterous'

Last month DAERA announced a pause in testing to allow the new Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) to launch on Monday 4 September 2023.

The TB testing restrictions will operate as follows:

- Week 1 (w/c 21 August 2023): only Reactor Herd tests will be tested on the Monday and results read on the Thursday.

- Week 2 (w/c 28 August 2023): no testing.

- Week 3 (w/c 4 September 2023): no TB testing to commence on Monday. Only Reactor herd testing Tuesday – Saturday.

Raising concerns, Mr Allister said a ‘ludicrous’ situation seems to have arisen with TB testing.

He said: “My original request was a fairly routine request that this constituent’s Check Herd Test (CHT) test on 24 August should be delayed (his herd not having previously failed) until his cattle are housed for the winter.

“As you will note from the reply, from 21 August the department is only carrying out RH tests over the following three weeks, meaning, I presume, my constituent’s test will not take place, but nonetheless he will be subjected to herd restrictions because the test is not undertaken!

“In my reply I’ve highlighted how unfair and preposterous this is. Clearly, the prioritising of the NIFAIS testing is to meet EU diktats to which we remain subject - something I’ve spoken out against before - yet, ordinary farmers awaiting CHT tests in that period could be subject to herd restrictions, even cross-compliance breaches, none of which is of their making.”

In response to Mr Allister a Deputy Chief Veterinary officer said that due to the planned release of the new Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) on 4 September 2023, testing will be restricted to only RH tests over a 3-week period starting from week commencing 21 August 2023.

The official said the farmer would be best advised to try to arrange his test prior to 21 August if he wishes to avoid herd restrictions.

The reply continued: “Any herd test may be arranged in the 30 days prior to the due date.

"Herd restrictions for overdue tests will still apply during the NIFAIS testing pause but the pause will be taken into consideration in deciding if any Cross Compliance breaches should be applied as the result of an overdue test.