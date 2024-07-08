Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alltech has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting gender diversity, equality and inclusion across the global meat and food supply chain by signing a two-year strategic partnership with Meat Business Women.

Meat Business Women and Alltech will work together to develop and empower team members through access to masterclasses and mentoring development resources. They will also collaborate to attract new talent into the agri-food sector. As a strategic partner, Alltech will provide expertise and input into the group’s strategic direction and support its wider mission of raising the profile of women in the meat industry.

The organisations will also collaborate on two regional “Community Connect” events which will facilitate networking opportunities for professionals working across the entire agri-food supply chain. These networking events will both take place at Alltech offices: one in Stamford, UK, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and one in Dunboyne, Ireland, on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Orla McAleer, Alltech’s chief culture officer, will speak at both events, and will be joined in Stamford by Dr. Jules Taylor-Pickard, global technical director at Alltech, and in Dunboyne by Tara McCarthy, Alltech’s global vice president of ESG. They will speak about pivotal moments from their career journeys and share more about why the two organisations are working together.

“We are thrilled to partner with Meat Business Women to champion gender diversity and inclusion within the agri-food sector. By empowering women through access to invaluable resources and networking opportunities, we are not only fostering individual growth but also driving positive change across the industry,” said McAleer. “Alltech believes that inclusion cultivates creativity, drives innovation and is essential to the company’s purpose of Working Together for a Planet of PlentyTM. In 2019 Alltech selected Gender Equality as one of the nine United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to which the company is committed to advancing.”

Harriet Wilson, partnerships director at Meat Business Women, says: “We are delighted that Alltech has joined the Meat Business Women family as a strategic partner and look forward to working closely with their brilliant team. We know that networking is a crucial skill for women to develop, so we’re delighted that Alltech has generously agreed to support us with these two events across the UK and the Republic of Ireland so that even more of our community can come together, learn, connect and develop their careers.”

Meat Business Women is the United Nations’ recognised global professional network for women working across the meat industry. It was created to improve the sustainability of the meat sector and grow the pipeline of female talent in this male-dominated industry.

Alltech is a global leader that delivers smarter, more sustainable solutions for agriculture. Its diverse portfolio of products and services improves the health and performance of animals and plants, resulting in better nutrition for all and a decreased environmental impact. Learn more at alltech.com.