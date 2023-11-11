​In the world of farming, there’s an old adage that holds true: always be ‘TIMID’ when it comes to keeping your farm vehicles on the road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Commercial vehicles, tractors, telehandlers, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) represent the lifeblood of any farm operation. Yet, the legal intricacies of keeping these wheels turning are often overlooked or misunderstood.

TIMID is the acronym for Tax, Insurance, MOT (if applicable), Identification Number on the vehicle, and the operator’s appropriate Driver’s Licence. It’s a mantra that not only ensures your compliance with the law but also safeguards your assets, your livelihood, and the future of your agricultural enterprise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among these pillars, Insurance represents a critically important aspect of the legal requirements that must be met by all farm businesses. It is the shield that guards against the uncertainties of the road and unforeseen events.

A tractor on the road.

While it’s easy to overlook the necessity of insurance amid the daily hustle and bustle of farm life, the right insurance is not an optional extra but an absolute necessity.

Farm vehicle insurance comes in various forms, each offering a different level of protection.

Understanding these options is vital in safeguarding your assets and ensuring the sustainability of your operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having Third Party Insurance cover is the minimum legal obligation that must be met when taking a car or farm vehicle out on to the public road. It covers damage caused by your vehicle to another person’s property and provides compensation for injuries to others,

However, it does not cover your own vehicle if an accident is deemed your fault.

Third Party, Fire and Theft covers the policyholder for any damage made to a third party, their vehicle, or property due to an accident. It also provides covers for loss caused by fire or having a vehicle stolen. However, it doesn’t cover the policy owner’s vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident.

Comprehensive Insurance cover is the gold standard of insurance for farm vehicles, offering peace of mind that all aspects of your operation are protected. A comprehensive policy ensures that your agricultural machinery and vehicles are safeguarded in various situations, both on and off the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It not only includes the standard protection provided by third-party insurance, such as covering damage to another person’s property and compensation for injuries to others, but it also extends to cover damage to your own vehicle in the event of an accident, irrespective of fault.

This is a vital aspect for farm vehicles as it ensures that your valuable machinery, tractors, and other vehicles are protected, minimising the financial impact of unforeseen incidents.

Comprehensive Insurance also covers your vehicles in case of damage caused by fire or theft, providing an added layer of security for your farm assets.

Comprehensive Insurance cover is especially beneficial for farms with a diverse range of vehicles and in addition cover can be provided for multiple operators, and a mix of family and non-family staff, ensuring that all aspects of your operation are adequately protected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The policy must also extend beyond the farm vehicles themselves; encompassing a variety of implements and attachments, from plows to slurry tankers, each varying in size and purpose, and their on-road and off-road usage. Comprehensive cover will also extend to cover items when detached from farm vehicles as well.

Simplicity is a precious gem when it comes to farming operations and there are tremendous benefits to be gained by consolidating multiple insurance policies under one Comprehensive Insurance policy.

Instead of managing a series of individual policies with varying renewal dates, a single, consolidated policy streamlines your operations, reduces administrative burdens, and allows you to focus on the core aspects of your farming business.

At Abbey Autoline, we specialise in simplifying farm vehicle insurance for our clients. We work closely with farm businesses to identify their unique needs, ensuring that all their vehicles and machinery are adequately covered under a single, Comprehensive policy. We understand that for a farming business, the right level of vehicle and machinery insurance is not just about legal compliance; it is an absolute necessity!

Advertisement

Advertisement