Amazone finance packages from 0%

Amazone finance are introducing a series of finance packages for farmers and contractors.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT
With finance available on all new Amazone machinery except sprayers and trailed drills there is a finance option to suit everyone.

The choice of finance options*;

1. 0% APR on 1+2 annual payments. Available on a maximum of 50% of the VAT inclusive RRP.

2. 3.9% APR on 1+4 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP.

3. 4.4% APR on 1+9 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP.

*These offers are only available to Republic of Ireland customers. Lending terms and conditions apply.

For customers in Northern Ireland Amazone Finance are offering;

1. 2.5% flat rate interest on 1+4 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the purchase price.

2. Subsidised ‘off scheme’ finance packages are also available to suit your needs.

*These offers are only available to Northern Ireland customers. Lending terms and conditions apply.

For further details on Amazone Finance check out www.farmhand.ie/finance/ or speak to your local Amazone dealer.

