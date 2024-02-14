Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With finance available on all new Amazone machinery except sprayers and trailed drills there is a finance option to suit everyone.

The choice of finance options*;

1. 0% APR on 1+2 annual payments. Available on a maximum of 50% of the VAT inclusive RRP.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazone finance packages are from 0%

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. 3.9% APR on 1+4 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP.

3. 4.4% APR on 1+9 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP.

*These offers are only available to Republic of Ireland customers. Lending terms and conditions apply.

For customers in Northern Ireland Amazone Finance are offering;

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. 2.5% flat rate interest on 1+4 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the purchase price.

2. Subsidised ‘off scheme’ finance packages are also available to suit your needs.

*These offers are only available to Northern Ireland customers. Lending terms and conditions apply.