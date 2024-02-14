Amazone finance packages from 0%
With finance available on all new Amazone machinery except sprayers and trailed drills there is a finance option to suit everyone.
The choice of finance options*;
1. 0% APR on 1+2 annual payments. Available on a maximum of 50% of the VAT inclusive RRP.
2. 3.9% APR on 1+4 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP.
3. 4.4% APR on 1+9 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP.
*These offers are only available to Republic of Ireland customers. Lending terms and conditions apply.
For customers in Northern Ireland Amazone Finance are offering;
1. 2.5% flat rate interest on 1+4 annual payments. Available on up to 100% of the purchase price.
2. Subsidised ‘off scheme’ finance packages are also available to suit your needs.
*These offers are only available to Northern Ireland customers. Lending terms and conditions apply.
For further details on Amazone Finance check out www.farmhand.ie/finance/ or speak to your local Amazone dealer.