Amber weather warning in force from 3pm this afternoon

The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for very strong winds on Friday afternoon and evening leading to the potential for damage and disruption.

The warning is valid from 3pm this afternoon until 8pm this evening, Friday 3rd October, and is relevant for the north and west parts of Northern Ireland (counties Fermanagh, Londonderry much of Tyrone and north and west of County Antrim).

Multi-agency partners are meeting in response to this weather warning.

You can expect the following:

* Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life * There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage * Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs * Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected * Some roads and bridges likely to close * Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Traffic disruption is possible and road users are advised to consider whether your journey is necessary. Take extra care if you must travel. Please reduce your speed because of the possibility of surface water and avoid driving through flood water. It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place - road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Your journey may take longer than normal.

Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available from the Met Office.

Up to date Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI

Please stay well clear of any electricity equipment and report any incidents to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

Report any incidents of flooding to the Flooding Incident Line 0300 2000 100. When you report a flooding incident, staff will know which agency needs to respond. This service isn't for emergencies. If you're in danger, contact the emergency services by telephoning 999