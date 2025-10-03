Amber weather warning in force from 3pm this afternoon

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 12:09 BST
stock imageplaceholder image
stock image
The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for very strong winds on Friday afternoon and evening leading to the potential for damage and disruption.

The warning is valid from 3pm this afternoon until 8pm this evening, Friday 3rd October, and is relevant for the north and west parts of Northern Ireland (counties Fermanagh, Londonderry much of Tyrone and north and west of County Antrim).

Most Popular

Multi-agency partners are meeting in response to this weather warning.

You can expect the following:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

* Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life * There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage * Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs * Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected * Some roads and bridges likely to close * Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Traffic disruption is possible and road users are advised to consider whether your journey is necessary. Take extra care if you must travel. Please reduce your speed because of the possibility of surface water and avoid driving through flood water. It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place - road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Your journey may take longer than normal.

Further information

Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available from the Met Office.

Up to date Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please stay well clear of any electricity equipment and report any incidents to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

Report any incidents of flooding to the Flooding Incident Line 0300 2000 100. When you report a flooding incident, staff will know which agency needs to respond. This service isn't for emergencies. If you're in danger, contact the emergency services by telephoning 999

Related topics:Met OfficeFermanaghNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice