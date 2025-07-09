Ampion Testing announces strategic sponsorship of Down Royal Racecourse’s Ampion Race Evening

Pictured marking the new sponsorship are (l-r): Conor Kelly, Managing Director, Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, and Ryan Baxter, Director at Ampion Testing.

Ampion Testing, a Northern Ireland-based leader in electrical inspection and testing, has been announced as the title sponsor of the upcoming Ampion Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse on Friday 18th July.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This partnership underscores Ampion’s ongoing commitment to local events and sporting fixtures, as well as its dedication to ensuring safety, efficiency and compliance across various industries.

Racegoers can expect an electric atmosphere, with an evening of top-class racing followed by a live Luke Combs tribute act in the Shortcross Suite, ensuring the event ends on a high note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Kelly, Managing Director at Ampion Testing Northern Ireland said: "At Ampion, we understand the importance of precision and reliability – qualities that racing and our industry share. As a lifelong racing fan, it’s incredibly exciting to be part of such a prestigious event at Down Royal. We can’t wait to welcome racegoers for what promises to be a night to remember.”

Pictured marking the new sponsorship are (l-r): Conor Kelly, Managing Director, and Ryan Baxter, Director at Ampion Testing, with Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse.

Ampion Testing specialises in Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICR) and a comprehensive range of electrical services for residential, commercial and industrial clients. With a strong focus on safety and compliance, the company aligns perfectly with Down Royal’s commitment to delivering high-quality experiences.

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse added: "Horse racing is all about performance, precision and delivering an unforgettable experience – values that Ampion Testing upholds in their field. Their support as title sponsor is a fantastic addition to this summer fixture, and with Luke Combs tribute act closing the night, we know it’s going to be a standout event.”

Gates will open at 3.30pm on Friday 18th July. Tickets are available at sit downroyal.com/tickets/

For further information, visit www.downroyal.com or follow Down Royal on social media.