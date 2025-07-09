Ampion Testing announces strategic sponsorship of Down Royal Racecourse’s Ampion Race Evening
This partnership underscores Ampion’s ongoing commitment to local events and sporting fixtures, as well as its dedication to ensuring safety, efficiency and compliance across various industries.
Racegoers can expect an electric atmosphere, with an evening of top-class racing followed by a live Luke Combs tribute act in the Shortcross Suite, ensuring the event ends on a high note.
Conor Kelly, Managing Director at Ampion Testing Northern Ireland said: "At Ampion, we understand the importance of precision and reliability – qualities that racing and our industry share. As a lifelong racing fan, it’s incredibly exciting to be part of such a prestigious event at Down Royal. We can’t wait to welcome racegoers for what promises to be a night to remember.”
Ampion Testing specialises in Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICR) and a comprehensive range of electrical services for residential, commercial and industrial clients. With a strong focus on safety and compliance, the company aligns perfectly with Down Royal’s commitment to delivering high-quality experiences.
Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse added: "Horse racing is all about performance, precision and delivering an unforgettable experience – values that Ampion Testing upholds in their field. Their support as title sponsor is a fantastic addition to this summer fixture, and with Luke Combs tribute act closing the night, we know it’s going to be a standout event.”
Gates will open at 3.30pm on Friday 18th July. Tickets are available at sit downroyal.com/tickets/
For further information, visit www.downroyal.com or follow Down Royal on social media.