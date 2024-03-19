Ancient woodland offers rare investment opportunity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The woodland at Roborough is being offered for freehold sale with vacant possession at a guide price of £695,000.
The woodland is situated in the South Hams district, south west of the village of Roborough, just outside of the northern boundary of Plymouth, and to the east of Tamerton Foliot, close to where the Tamar and Tavy rivers converge.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Extending to approximately 126.72 acres, it is highly attractive mixed deciduous woodland, stocked with a variety of species. The ancient woodland has been sensitively managed. The gradients vary, from steeper to level and gentle sloping areas.
Ben Hancock, Savills rural agency comments: “This is a superb investment opportunity that very rarely arises – especially being so close to the city. With great amenity appeal and a wide variety of potential commercial uses, coupled with the environmental benefits available, such as carbon capture, it is an excellent prospect."
For further information contact Ben Hancock at Savills on 07870 999170.