And so ends one of the most turbulent years in the history of local agriculture

​According to Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, David Brown, 2023 has been one of the most turbulent, weather-related years on record.

​He added: “And, unfortunately, the challenges did not end there. These include high input prices and poor returns to plans being paused to tackle TB in wildlife in Northern Ireland.

“However, despite all the difficulties we have faced, the potential and importance of UK farming and food production is substantial going forward.”

The UFU’s president believes the role of agriculture agriculture to be critical to tackling two of the biggest challenges that we face at a national and global level: producing enough food to feed a growing population while also tackling climate change.

Ulster Farmers' Union president David Brown. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

David Brown added: “It is disappointing that only 27 percent in the UK recognise locally produced food as being important, but there are huge gains to be made through collaboration and engagement with the agri-food industry, government and academics.

“Farmers are extremely vulnerable to elements that are out of their control such as extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, changes to policy and production costs.

“However, ensuring the marketplace is a level playing field for our farmers and creating polices that enhance food production and environmental incentives that support family farms to remain viable, will support our members to invest in the future of farming.”

He continued: “The ethos behind our new agriculture policy is to help farmers to reduce emissions further, while supporting local food production and farm profitability.

“Change is often challenging and yet, as we look forward, we can reflect that change has been a constant in the agricultural sector.”

The year ahead will see the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland seeking to address the sustainability challenge.

David Brown again: “Our role has been to ensure that those who would advocate to shrink our food production, are aware of the many initiatives being undertaken by our farmers.

“Northern Ireland is setting a high global standard as the first region to establish an

extensive baseline of all farms on soil nutrients, alongside a sustainable ruminant genetics programme to improve the efficiency of our livestock.

“Carbon surveys, required by both government and those we supply, will provide the crucial evidence that our production systems are amongst the most efficient in the world.”

Meanwhile, National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, Minette Batters, is confirming a number of the successes achieved by agriculture across the UK in her New Year message.

She specifically highlighted the first ever Farm to Fork Summit held at Number 10 Downing Street.

The NFU president continued: “This represented the culmination of over a year’s worth of work and campaigning by the NFU.

“The event secured government commitments to support British farming and protect our domestic food security and concluded with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recognition that food security should be taken seriously by the government.

“Two key causes for celebration this year are both the Precision Breeding Bill and Equipment Theft Bill receiving Royal Assent, granting farmers greater access to precision breeding tools for their crops and livestock and the government greater powers against equipment theft.

“We campaigned hard on both issues and these bills are important steps forward to help farmers improve their climate-friendly food production and keep their businesses safer from criminals.”

Minette Batters concluded: “Our ambitions are clear. Food security must be a top priority for any government and investing in our farming and growing sector is essential for productivity, job creation, and economic and environmental delivery.

“British farmers and growers provide the raw ingredients for the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, British food and drink is worth more than £128 billion to the national economy.