Animal feed company convicted at Ballymena court

Published 29th May 2025, 08:34 BST
Robin Rainey & Sons Limited, Portglenone Road, Randalstown were convicted at Ballymena Court in relation to one charge of failure to comply with animal feeding requirements.

This contravenes EU Regulation No.999/2001, the Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2018 and the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) Regulations 2015 (as amended).

Robin Rainey & Sons Limited pleaded guilty and fined £350 plus £15 offender levy.

The case was brought to the attention of DAERA following routine sampling on a sample of calf meal which tested positive for bone fragments and terrestrial muscle fibres.

