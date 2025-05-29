Animal feed company convicted at Ballymena court
Robin Rainey & Sons Limited, Portglenone Road, Randalstown were convicted at Ballymena Court in relation to one charge of failure to comply with animal feeding requirements.
This contravenes EU Regulation No.999/2001, the Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2018 and the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) Regulations 2015 (as amended).
Robin Rainey & Sons Limited pleaded guilty and fined £350 plus £15 offender levy.
The case was brought to the attention of DAERA following routine sampling on a sample of calf meal which tested positive for bone fragments and terrestrial muscle fibres.