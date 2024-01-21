Animal performance is main focus for GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive

​Quality silage starts with grass being cut at the correct growth stage to optimise both digestibility and yield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Thereafter, the aim of preservation is to retain the quality of silage as close as possible to the quality of grass immediately after harvesting, thus avoiding unnecessary ensiling losses.

And this is where GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive – the go-to silage preservation aid for farmers across Ireland for over 30 years – comes into play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to its multi strain homofermentative bacteria (L. plantarum, L. paracasei, P.

GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive

acidilactici), working at different pH ranges, GrasZyme SugarBoost proves highly efficient in terms of dropping pH through the production of lactic acid. This silage inoculant gives a rapid fermentation, leading to reduced energy loss and protein breakdown.

The presence of L. paracasei in GrasZyme SugarBoost Food Additive produces a fructanase enzyme - if sugar levels are low. This releases additional sugars from fructans unavailable in conventional silage additives. This technology reduces unnecessary plant breakdown and ensures reliability even in difficult low sugar conditions.

Grass protein is made up of long chains of bound amino acids – i.e. true protein. During the fermentation process, the chains of amino acids are broken down reducing its benefits, so it no longer acts as a true protein.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, the amino acids can then be broken down to ammonia, which reduces intake and increases pH. GrasZyme Sugarboost accelerates the fermentation process to ensure 20% less true protein is broken down, making it more available to livestock.

GrasZyme SugarBoost Forage Additive has been developed with animal performance as the primary focus, dependent on effective grass preservation. Using GrasZyme Sugarboost delivers more milk and more live weight gain at feedout.

Agritech is offering a reduction of 30p per tonne from £1.30/t to £1/t for GrasZyme Sugarboost for orders booked by January 31 st (Conditions apply).

To buy GrasZyme SugarBoost forage additive, contact your local sales advisor.