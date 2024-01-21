Animal performance is main focus for GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive
Thereafter, the aim of preservation is to retain the quality of silage as close as possible to the quality of grass immediately after harvesting, thus avoiding unnecessary ensiling losses.
And this is where GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive – the go-to silage preservation aid for farmers across Ireland for over 30 years – comes into play.
Thanks to its multi strain homofermentative bacteria (L. plantarum, L. paracasei, P.
acidilactici), working at different pH ranges, GrasZyme SugarBoost proves highly efficient in terms of dropping pH through the production of lactic acid. This silage inoculant gives a rapid fermentation, leading to reduced energy loss and protein breakdown.
The presence of L. paracasei in GrasZyme SugarBoost Food Additive produces a fructanase enzyme - if sugar levels are low. This releases additional sugars from fructans unavailable in conventional silage additives. This technology reduces unnecessary plant breakdown and ensures reliability even in difficult low sugar conditions.
Grass protein is made up of long chains of bound amino acids – i.e. true protein. During the fermentation process, the chains of amino acids are broken down reducing its benefits, so it no longer acts as a true protein.
Furthermore, the amino acids can then be broken down to ammonia, which reduces intake and increases pH. GrasZyme Sugarboost accelerates the fermentation process to ensure 20% less true protein is broken down, making it more available to livestock.
GrasZyme SugarBoost Forage Additive has been developed with animal performance as the primary focus, dependent on effective grass preservation. Using GrasZyme Sugarboost delivers more milk and more live weight gain at feedout.
