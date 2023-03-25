ANIMAX develop new bolus technology for larger cattle

Forage is a highly valuable but highly variable nutrition source. In most cases, forage alone doesn't offer enough essential trace elements for productive livestock. When adding feed and feed supplements, we still can't be sure every animal is getting enough all the time for optimal performance.

Conversely, supplying more than enough will either by-pass what an animal can physically absorb or cause toxicity. Either way, it is a waste of money.

ANIMAX have been working hard to innovate the answer.

ANIMAX has developed new bolus technology for larger cattle

Complimentary to any type of farming operation and feeding system, Tracesure Cattle XL now enables farmers to supply cattle over 500kg with enough essential trace elements for six months in just one bolus and in one single application, rather than two to four applications needed previously.

The single application is as result of the new waxed-groove diffusion technology which regulates the rate of release, meaning the bolus increases in surface area over time for a safe long-lasting release. This has allowed higher levels of trace element inclusion in a single bolus.

Unlike other dissolving or disintegrating boluses on the market, the wax stays in the grooves, with the total surface area gradually increasing as the essential trace elements diffuse into the rumen. Tracesure Cattle XL stays the same size as time passes, reducing the risk of regurgitation or passing in the faeces.

Tracesure Cattle XL builds on the existing Tracesure range already proven to promote digestion and feed conversion, support animal health and performance, and optimise time and labour efficiency.

The bolus offers assurance that cattle have a continual and consistent supply of high quality trace elements - namely selenium, iodine, and cobalt - selected to work with and support the natural mechanisms of the animal. The bolus is available with or without copper.

According to Nigel Hemphill, Commercial Director at ANIMAX, the bolus observes the golden rule for high livestock productivity.

“One of the most crucial factors in bolusing safely and cost-effectively is utilising the right sized bolus for the right sized animal to supply enough trace elements. That is, not too much and not too little. This has never been more relevant than today, when livestock farmers are coping with all-time high input prices and margin pressures,” says Hemphill.

“By proactively bolusing, we can reduce the risk of reactive measures caused by the deficiencies we commonly find in forage. The bolus enables farmers to supply the essential trace elements proven to promote digestion, support animal health and optimise time efficiency on farm.

“One Tracesure Cattle XL bolus is equivalent to the application of four of the alternative non-Tracesure boluses in the market, and there is double the volume of essential trace elements. The new diffusion technology gives us the assurance we need for consistent and continual supplementation for the 6 month period,” concludes Hemphill.

Work at Ohio Satte University has shown that Angus beef cattle given essential trace elements through a Tracesure bolus consumed a higher amount of dry matter and grew faster than animals not supplemented with a bolus. In the same study, the cattle converted feed more efficiently than those given trace elements in their feed.