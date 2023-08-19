Despite the recent heavy rains and wind, Gerard McGrath from Annacloy, just outside Downpatrick, is confident that his field beside the aptly named Sunflower cottage will be fully in bloom.

He and his family are hoping to raise as much money as possible for Marie Curie and for The Chest, Heart and Stroke Association starting from Saturday, August 19, when members of the public can visit the sunflower field. They raised just over £7,000 for the two charities last year from the same event.

This year he planted a range of sunflowers on a field at his farm on the Loughinisland Road, but the majority of them will be the traditional yellow ones loved by all.

Ali Patterson (from left) from NI Chest Heart and Stroke, Marie Curie Healthcare Assistant Annette Nixon, Eva Rowan and Clare Magilton, Marie Curie’s Community Outpatient Nurse Manager. Pic: Marie Curie

His niece, Eva Rowan, said that the open day will be more than a chance for visitors to see the beautiful flowers.

“We will have live music from local musicians and visitors can have a peak into our restored farmyard cottage and a chance to sample a freshly baked soda far.

“We are asking for donations from between £5-£10 per group and of course visitors can buy a few sunflowers on the day as well.”

Eva said that the field would be open to visitors every weekend until September 10 and that local Marie Curie staff would be attending to support the fundraising effort. The opening times for the sunflower field are from 12 noon to evening.

Clare Magilton, Marie Curie’s Community Outpatient Nurse Manager with Healthcare Assistant Annette Nixon. Pic: Marie Curie

Clare Magilton from Downpatrick is Marie Curie’s Community Outpatient Nurse Manager and works out of the Belfast hospice. Her colleague, community healthcare assistant Annette Dixon, is also from the Downpatrick area. Both thanked the McGrath family for choosing Marie Curie as one of the health charities benefiting from the sunflower field.

“We wish Gerard and his family all the best with this wonderful effort and thank him in recognising our charity after we nursed three of his close family members,” said Clare.

“Every pound helps Marie Curie maintain our community nursing service throughout Northern Ireland, and at our hospice in Belfast. We also run our Information and Support Helpline service and fund our research into palliative and end of life care.”

Annette added: “It’s always so rewarding when family members of the people we have cared for want to give something back and this is a fine example of doing just that while providing a brilliant day out for local people.”