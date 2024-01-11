The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), the Ulster Arable Society (UAS) and Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and have joined up to deliver the annual agronomy and business management conference for arable growers, on Thursday 25 January 2024, commencing at 9.30am at CAFRE Greenmount Campus.

Chris Gill, Chair of the UFU Seeds and Cereals Committee, Robin Bolton, CAFRE Senior Crops Adviser and Barclay Bell UAS Chairman, encouraging attendees to book early for the upcoming Agronomy and Business Management Conference for arable growers on the 25 January.

The focus this year is on growing crops in a changing climate and a wide range of speakers are lined up for the event.

Matt Dempsey, IFJ, will open the conference with some thoughts on the future of the arable sector.

Jenny Brunton, NFU, will give an update on the implications of post Brexit arrangements with Europe on arable farming in Northern Ireland.

Ken Boyns, AHDB, will update attendees on the collection of levy, which funds their activities.

From an agronomy perspective Lisa Black, AFBI, will report on results from a DAERA funded project on the benefits of organic manures in arable rotations, Vijaya Bashkar, Teagasc, will provide an update on grass weed resistance in Ireland and the implications of this on practical weed control and Siobhan Hillman, AHDB, will highlight the practical relevance of cereal variety disease ratings in managing disease risk as part of an integrated pest control strategy.

Ed Horton, farmer and agronomist, will provide an insight into his alternative focus on crop agronomy on his farm in England. The conference will close with a panel discussion chaired by Andy Doyle.

To avail of the early bird reduced rate of £30, please book before Friday 19 January via: www.cafre.ac.uk/arable-conference.