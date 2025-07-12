Annual farming awards: Time to shine a light on agri-food excellence

Farming Life and Farm Week are once again joining forces to celebrate outstanding agricultural businesses and individuals across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 10 years our annual awards have been celebrating innovation, diversification, talent and entrepreneurship which is showcased in abundance across the agriculture sector in Northern Ireland.

​With 18 category awards this year there is one to suit all businesses, individuals and community groups that operate within NI farming industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want to hear about the young farmers who will be growing the industry in years to come, the businesses that have taken a different approach in recent years and reaped the rewards in doing so and, of course, the individuals who have dedicated their lives to the sector and deserve to pick up that coveted award of Lifetime Achievement.

There is a category for everyone so submit an entry today.

We are delighted to welcome back Cranswick Country Foods as principal sponsor of this prestigious event.

Other sponsors include: Asda, Eakin Bros, Kerry Foods, Beattys Farm Supplies, Lantra, IndiWoods, Openreach, RJ Woodland, HSENI, AFBI, Action Renewables and RSPB.

There are a number of categories encompassing all sectors and age profiles.

They are:

n Agri-Food Business of the Year;

n Farm Shop of the Year;

n Family Business of the Year;

n Farm Diversification Award;

n Innovation in Agriculture;

n Sustainable Initiative Award;

n Farming Event of the Year;

n Equestrian venue of the year;

n Farm Safety Affiliate Award;

n Training Initiative Award;

n Unsung Hero Award;

n Farming Society of the Year;

n Young Rider of the Year;

n Young Farmer of the Year;

n Farmer of the Year;

n Lifetime Achievement;

n Sustainable Farm of the Year;

n Nature Friendly Farmer of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more and to make a nomination please visit www.farminglifeawards.co.uk.

Nominations must be received before September 5, 2025 11.59 pm in order to be considered by this year's independent judging panel.

The winners will be announced at a Black-Tie ceremony on Thursday 30th October at the Belfast Crowne Plaza.

The event promises to have everyone on their feet as we celebrate the very best in Northern Ireland's farming community.