The meeting was attended by their newly elected President Robin Swann, former Minister of Health for Northern Ireland.

The Chair Ivan Johnston, said: "Everyone who comes along really enjoys the singing sessions and there is a great camaraderie and friendship within the group which is vital in all our lives and it’s good to get away from the farm for a while.

"The Farmers’ Choir currently draws it members mainly from the wider Antrim and Ballymena area but anyone is free to join."

Chair Ivan Johnston with the newly elected Office bearers of the Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland with Former Minister of Health for Northern Ireland, Robin Swann, their newly elected President. Pic: Farmers Choir

The Choir is led by Musical Director Barkley Thompson and has over 40 choristers.

Barkley commented: “This has been a fantastic year for the Choir and of course our highlight was singing at the King’s Coronation Concert back in May. We will be taking a break over the summer but resuming again in September when we will be practicing for a number of planned engagements.”

Robin Swann following his election said: "I have been greatly impressed by the enthusiasm of the choir and its members and how they have supported their community and each other since they have been formed and I really look forward to working with them, they're a great bunch of people to spend time with and the enjoyment for what they do is clear to see."

