Annual Mosside tractor run raises funds for Air Ambulance NI

Local photographer Kevin McAuley was on hand to capture all the action.
1. Christine and MNiora McLean pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Christine and MNiora McLean pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. Heather Murphy and William Callaghan pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Heather Murphy and William Callaghan pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. Jim Allister MP North Antrim, DJ Hickinson, Jill McAllister and Alister Kytle pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Jim Allister MP North Antrim, DJ Hickinson, Jill McAllister and Alister Kytle pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. Tracey Roberts, Alister Kyle, DJ Hickinson and Jill McAllister pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Tracey Roberts, Alister Kyle, DJ Hickinson and Jill McAllister pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA