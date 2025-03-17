Robert Watson and Danny Hickinson pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIAplaceholder image
Annual Mosside tractor run raises funds for Air Ambulance NI

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:41 BST
There was a good turnout for the Mosside Tractor Run, in Co Antrim to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Local photographer Kevin McAuley was on hand to capture all the action.

Christine and MNiora McLean pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Heather Murphy and William Callaghan pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Jim Allister MP North Antrim, DJ Hickinson, Jill McAllister and Alister Kytle pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Tracey Roberts, Alister Kyle, DJ Hickinson and Jill McAllister pictured at the Mosside Tractor run on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

