Annual New Year ploughing match held at Ballymoney

Despite the showery conditions there was a good turnout of ploughmen and spectators.
Many thanks to the following judges - William Hood, William Purcell, George Murphy, Dermot O'Hanlon, Mark Taggart, Mercer Ward and Des Wright.
Results
12" conventional: 1 Andrew Gill; 2 Ian Simms; 3 Allen McAnally; 4 Willam McCracken Snr
Reversible: 1 Adrian Jamison; 2 James Coulter; 3 David Wright; 4 Jack Wright
Vintage Lift: 1 James Adair; 2 Stephen Weaterup
Classic: 1 Nigel Gamble; 2 Robert Acheson; 3 William McCracken Jnr; 4 Wilbert Simpson; 5 Gerry Byrne
Trailed: 1 David Grattan; 2 Martin Beattie
The Society would like to express sincere thanks to the Kyle family for putting such excellent land at their disposal and to the ladies who provided the very welcome and much appreciated refreshments, a special thanks to the sponsors for their continued support without whose help it would be impossible to run a match. Thanks to the committee for their help in preparing the site and help to run the match so efficiently. Thanks also to the spectators who joined on the day. Thanks to all who gave a donation to this year's nominated charity - Marie Curie Cancer Care - a very worthy cause. Finally thanks to AR Imagery for photos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.