Taking part in the New Year's Day event

Annual New Year ploughing match held at Ballymoney

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:28 GMT
Ballycastle and District Tractor Ploughing Society held their New Year’s Day Ploughing Match at Boyland Road, Ballymoney on land kindly granted by James and Francis Kyle.

Despite the showery conditions there was a good turnout of ploughmen and spectators.

Many thanks to the following judges - William Hood, William Purcell, George Murphy, Dermot O'Hanlon, Mark Taggart, Mercer Ward and Des Wright.

Results

12" conventional: 1 Andrew Gill; 2 Ian Simms; 3 Allen McAnally; 4 Willam McCracken Snr

Reversible: 1 Adrian Jamison; 2 James Coulter; 3 David Wright; 4 Jack Wright

Vintage Lift: 1 James Adair; 2 Stephen Weaterup

Classic: 1 Nigel Gamble; 2 Robert Acheson; 3 William McCracken Jnr; 4 Wilbert Simpson; 5 Gerry Byrne

Trailed: 1 David Grattan; 2 Martin Beattie

The Society would like to express sincere thanks to the Kyle family for putting such excellent land at their disposal and to the ladies who provided the very welcome and much appreciated refreshments, a special thanks to the sponsors for their continued support without whose help it would be impossible to run a match. Thanks to the committee for their help in preparing the site and help to run the match so efficiently. Thanks also to the spectators who joined on the day. Thanks to all who gave a donation to this year's nominated charity - Marie Curie Cancer Care - a very worthy cause. Finally thanks to AR Imagery for photos.

Competing at the Ballycastle and District event

1. image7 (2).jpeg

Competing at the Ballycastle and District event Photo: freelance

Ploughing a straight furrow

2. image5 (1) (1).jpeg

Ploughing a straight furrow Photo: freelance

A competitor on New Year's Day

3. image0 (2) (1).jpeg

A competitor on New Year's Day Photo: freelance

A Ford at the Ballycastle and District event

4. image1 (3) (1).jpeg

A Ford at the Ballycastle and District event Photo: freelance

