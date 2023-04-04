Annual service returns to Ballyblack Presbyterian Church

The last Seedtime and Ploughmen’s Service had to be cancelled at very short notice in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Ballyclare Male Choir had been booked for the service in 2020.

The Kirk Session was delighted that the choir were able to fit the service in to their busy schedule and lead the praise on the evening.

The 13 WI members who attended the service.

The Choir are currently conducted by Keith Acheson and their accompanist is Sheelagh Greer.

This year the choir are celebrating their 90th anniversary.

Dr George Beale was the organist for the evening.

The guest speaker was William Irvine, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, who gave a very informative address on the current challenges faced by the farming community.

Those taking part from left to right: Andrew Patton, Jonathan Lemon, John Rankin O.B.E., Ruth Cooke, Ruth Irvine, Meta McIlwaine, Rev Andras Gilicze, William Irvine, Harry Millar, Christine Rankin, Dr George Beale and Alex Warden.

The service was conducted by Rev Andras Gilicze who, although admitting that he had very little agricultural knowledge, gave a very inspirational address on the theme of “planted in faith”.

The lessons were read by Andrew Patton, Senior Leader of Newtownards Young Farmers Club and Christine Rankin, Ards Peninsula Area Executive member of FWINI.

Christine was delighted that 13 members of the WI attended the service who, in addition to the Ards Peninsula Area came from Straid, Mountnorris, Killinchy and Boardmills.

The very generous offering on the night was £971.20 in aid of the Turkey/Syria Earthquake Appeal.

The Ballyclare Male Choir

Ruth Cooke, Head of Fundraising and Supporter Engagement with Christian Aid, attended the service to give the congregation an update on the situation and the work generally of the charity.

Those lifting the offering were representatives of the wider farming community in both County Down and County Antrim.

The congregation attending was from as far afield as Coleraine in the north and Newcastle in the south.

Supper was served in the hall following the service and the choir concluded the very enjoyable evening by singing a couple of additional pieces.

The congregation wish the Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian congregation every success as they celebrate their Annual Service for the rural and farming community on Sunday, 16th April at 7.00pm.

The guest speaker will be David Wright, Northern Editor of the Irish Farmers’ Journal. The service will be conducted by Rev Chris Glover and the praise will be led by the Farmers’ Choir.

Ballyblack Presbyterian Church is located in the heart of the Co. Down countryside, on the Ards Peninsula about 4 miles out of Newtownards.