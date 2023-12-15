Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Kilraughts Road area of Ballymoney on Thursday, 14th December.

Superintendent Roberts said: “Following the report made yesterday, it is understood that the sheep were last seen by the owner last Friday, 8th December.

“This is now the third report we have received in a matter of weeks, in relation to sheep being stolen from farmland in the district.

“The reports are not of just one or two sheep being taken, but a significant number each time, which is very worrying for the local farmers involved and wider rural communities.

“When officers reviewed the entrance to the farmland, it appears the catch on the gate that leads into the field had been broken, enabling entry and the release of flock.

“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area in the last couple of days or weeks, to contact local officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1002 of 14/12/23.

“Police are continuing to investigate however If you have spotted any unknown vehicles, such as large trailers in the area, please do get in touch, as this will greatly assist police.