One person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Anyone who may have seen the while coloured Ford Focus in the area, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with dash-cam footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2459 of 10/10/23.