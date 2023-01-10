Shortly before 1.00am, officers on patrol in the area, observed a black Volkswagen Golf car, which had earlier been alerted for driving erratically.

On seeing the police car, the driver of the Volkswagen sped towards them forcing the police driver to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Officers then followed the vehicle and noted that the driver was driving at speeds of up to 120mph, switching his lights off and braking unpredictably, attempting to put the officers following in danger.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the incident

The vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was later located at an address in the Dervock area and a 20 year old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and assault on police.

The man has since been bailed to return at a later date for further questioning.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 52 10/01/2023, or provide information by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.