Paris silver medallist Adam Burgess was given a rousing welcome home to Staffordshire today when he visited JCB’s World HQ.

Slalom canoeist Adam, who has been sponsored by JCB since 2020, secured his prize at the Stade Nautique in Paris in front of a crowd of more than 12,000 people. His success was the realisation of a boyhood dream, having missed out on bronze in Tokyo in 2021 by just 0.16 of a second.

Today flag waving employees, a brass ensemble and a congratulatory banner suspended from two JCB machines greeted Adam, of Stone, Staffordshire, as he arrived at Rocester.

Among those there to greet him was George Bamford.

George Bamford pictured with Adam Burgess at today's homecoming

George said: “We are all absolutely thrilled at Adam’s success in Paris; it is fantastic achievement to have come home with a silver medal. He has put in such a lot of hard work over the last 20 years it really is truly deserved. We are very proud of his achievement and delighted to have played a small part in his success.”

Adam said: “I'm so proud to represent JCB on the biggest sporting stage. Being from Staffordshire myself too makes the connection extra special. The JCB support has enabled me to focus entirely on my training and recovery since before Tokyo. Even though I had a promising 4th place finish there, I'm not sure I would have been able to continue without the support of JCB so this silver medal in Paris is for all of us!”