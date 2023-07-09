The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is encouraging farmers who have yet to complete this course to register for a free upcoming training event, or they will face having to pay for a course from September 2023.

It is a requirement for participants of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS) that ‘at least one person responsible for administering animal medicines must be formally trained in the responsible use of antimicrobials’. The Farm Family Key Skills Programme has been offering this training free of charge.

These free courses will end soon and have limited dates and spaces remaining. Book your free place today on the CAFRE website at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/responsible-use-of-antimicrobials-on-beef-and-sheep-farms/ or contact AI Services (028) 9083 3123.

Beef cattle. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Over 10,000 farmers across Northern Ireland have undertaken the training with many very experienced farmers reflecting back to LMC that the knowledge gained was invaluable to their animal health planning.

NIBL FQAS participants have shown tremendous leadership in building their knowledge to help address the one health approach to antimicrobial resistance, which is one of the great global challenges of the modern age.

The ‘Responsible Use of Antimicrobials on Beef and Sheep Farms’ training sessions are organised by CAFRE in partnership with AI Services. Training is delivered by qualified Veterinary Surgeons.

Details on upcoming training dates can be found on the CAFRE website at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/responsible-use-of-antimicrobials-on-beef-and-sheep-farms/ or by contacting AI Services (028) 9083 3123.

Attendees must pre-register in order to attend a session. To book visit the CAFRE website (link above) and select ‘book this course for me’ and follow the steps on screen.

NIBL FQAS participants who have completed this training since its introduction in February 2020, need not complete it again.