Armagh connection at top farm machinery show

This year’s LAMMA 2025 show, at the NEC, Birmingham, attracted a record number of more than 40,000 visitors and had an impressive 95 new exhibitors.

Berry Global’s Silotite stand was very busy with agricultural contractors, farm machinery dealers, and visitors from Britain, Ireland, and overseas who were calling to learn about the company’s "Film & Film" dual bale wrapping system.

Berry Global, leading bale wrap film manufacturers, publicised their new Silotite Roadshow initiative for 2025, F&F system and SilotitePro1800 Sustane balewrap, which incorporates 25 per cent post-consumer recycled content for the British, Irish and EU markets.

Silotite has Film & Film dual wrapping Roadshow sessions planned for Gurteen and Greenmount Agricultural Colleges and locations at Armagh, Ballymena and Lisbane during the spring, which will combine informative presentations with practical demos. Visit silotite.com to register and have the opportunity to win 20 rolls of SilotitePro1800 Sustane and a roll of Baletite.

Pictured from left on a busy Silotite stand at the 2025 LAMMA Show: Harry Hill, Farm TV, Tullamore , Kylie Morrison, Wellington, New Zealand, Armagh man Lloyd Dawson, Sales Director - Berry Global, Welsh man Stuart Anthony, Training Manager, Berry Global.

According to sales director Lloyd Dawson who hails from Co. Armagh: “Last year, a record number of silage bales were wrapped worldwide with Silotite film and were cross-wrapped with the Baletite baler film, replacing traditional netwrap.

"The Film & Film dual wrapping system results in more uniform and compact bales, which can better withstand handling and have a longer storage life. Using baler film instead of net wrap, the F & F wrapping system helps to reduce silage losses, limiting mould growth and (thanks to its smooth surface) prevents silage from becoming enmeshed during feed out."

In 2013, Silotite commercial farm trial results organised in Britain by Dr Dave Davies indicate that a dairy farmer could gain an average of 5.7kg DM (Dry Matter) per F & F bale, so the 67.26MJ ME gained (on average) for each F & F bale could yield an additional 11.6 litres of milk production. For a cattle farmer, each F&F bale could result in an additional 1.5kg of beef production.

In summary, there were 7.5% less DM (Dry Matter) losses on Film & Film bales compared to netwrap bales due to an enhanced fermentation process. Plus 80% less DM losses on F&F bales compared to netwrap bales due to mould formation on the bale and an overall 52% reduction on Film & Film bales compared to netwrap bales in DM losses (Please contact [email protected] for full study details):

The value of the extra silage conserved is around £4.40/€5 per bale. This calculation is based on data supplied in December 2022 by well-respected Irish Agri Consultant & Ruminant Nutritionist Dr. Tom Butler of FBA Laboratories.

The all-new SilotitePro1800 Sustane product is an 1800m film with 25% post-consumer recycled content, which has been certified by Recyclass. It features a lighter weight (8% less) and stronger film embodying a leap forward in sustainable agri films.

The Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) has confirmed that the minimum charge at IFFPG bring centres this year will be €60 per half tonne.

This marks an increase of €10 when compared with the minimum charge of €50 per half tonne in 2024. In 2023, the minimum charge stood at €35 per half tonne. So by using the all-new SilotitePro1800 Sustane bale wrap, farmers can reduce their recycling costs for 2025.

The post-consumer recycled content has been third-party certified by RecyClass, providing authenticity and traceability for its origin. So Baletite & Silotite customers are doing their fair share in reducing their carbon farming footprint.

This is based on the popular SilotitePro1800 product and delivers the high levels of technical performance that existing Silotite users are familiar with.

Through light weighting and the incorporation of recycled content, the environmental load of SilotitePro1800 Sustane 23 μm film (with 25% PCR) is ±24% less than Silotite’s standard 25 μm film (with 0% PCR), supporting the circular economy and helping to divert waste from landfill.

This new green balewrap offers contractors more benefits including 20% more bales wrapped per reel, time savings as 20% less reels are required, plus a reduction in transportation and product storage.(Compared to Silotite Original 25μm, 1500m film.)

Its unique and patented sleeve packaging means that it has less packaging material, with no bulky boxes to move around and recycle separately. Baletite net replacement film and Silotite balewrap along with Visqueen silage sheets are manufactured for the European market at factories in Belgium, England and Scotland.