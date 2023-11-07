Co. Armagh has taken top of the pops when it comes to bagging a particularly popular fizzy festive drink, with over 22,000 bottles sold in the county.

Eleanor Hayes from JD Hunter & Co in Markethill, Co. Armagh, showing off the store’s impressive Shloer display.

Across Northern Ireland, hundreds of thousands of bottles of Shloer were purchased in one week alone last November, as part of SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO stores’ 12 Deals of Christmas campaign, and over 20,000 of them were picked up by shoppers in Co. Armagh.

Historically, East Antrim towns were crowned top of the pops for the past seven years of the campaign, helping to shift around 42,000 bottles in 2021. It’s no surprise after Antrim being crowned the top area each year previously, that EUROSPAR Cullybackey would come out as the top selling store, with over 13,000 bottles sold in the store across one week last year. The sales from their store alone attribute to nearly 10 million millimeters of the much-loved Christmas table must have.

Last year, the top selling county, Armagh, and reigning store champions, Cullybackey, were closely followed by Ballymoney and Kilkeel with shoppers there picking up a collective 31,672 bottles – that’s over 23 million milliliters of the non-alcoholic fizz.

Shloer week is back at SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO stores this week, with 750ml bottles less than half price at just £1 from Monday 6th – Sunday 12th November.

It’s one of the most anticipated weeks of the year for the campaign, and marketing manager Sara Murphy at Henderson Group says millions of bottles have been arriving at stores across the country in anticipation of the week.

Sara commented: “We know our Shloer deal is one of the most popular weeks of the entire campaign – it is a beloved festive staple which is hugely popular in Northern Ireland throughout the year. It’s been fantastic to see all the Shloer Christmas trees popping up in-stores for the initiative, which marks the proper countdown to Christmas!

“Our 12 Deals of Christmas campaign continues our commitment to providing value in our stores which are situated in every city, town and village in Northern Ireland. We have invested £3.7m in our deals this year, which we hope will help our shoppers feel less of a burden when it comes to Christmas spending this year.”

12 Deals of Christmas continues across all SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores with a new deal each Monday, with the final deal running until Sunday 17th December.