Armagh Down hold AGM at Killeavy Castle Estate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Malachy O’Hare from Jerretspass was elected as vice chairman. The group would like to thank Darren McCormick for his service during his period as chairman.
We were also privileged to have UFU deputy president William Irvine speak to us regards the coming changes and the optimism around having an assembly in place with a new agricultural Minister. William also shared the challenges and issues currently facing the agricultural industry including TB and how ammonia levels are affecting planning permission for buildings on farms.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Our meeting finished with a tour of the Killeavy Estate farm, it was great to see what the estate are doing and what is planned for the future.
Our next event is a group trip on Thursday 21 March, more details will be shared shortly.