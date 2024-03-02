News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Armagh Down hold AGM at Killeavy Castle Estate

​On Thursday 29 February the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Armagh Down group held their AGM at Killeavy Castle Estate, with Glennane farmer Colin Johnston being elected as chairman.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Mr Malachy O’Hare from Jerretspass was elected as vice chairman. The group would like to thank Darren McCormick for his service during his period as chairman.

We were also privileged to have UFU deputy president William Irvine speak to us regards the coming changes and the optimism around having an assembly in place with a new agricultural Minister. William also shared the challenges and issues currently facing the agricultural industry including TB and how ammonia levels are affecting planning permission for buildings on farms.

Our meeting finished with a tour of the Killeavy Estate farm, it was great to see what the estate are doing and what is planned for the future.

Our next event is a group trip on Thursday 21 March, more details will be shared shortly.

Related topics:Ulster Farmers' UnionUFUAGMWilliam Irvine