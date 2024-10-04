Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong has expressed concern around the A5 Road Upgrade as much apprehension over the land loss from farm businesses still prevails.

She has urged the Minister to engage in meaningful dialogue with those affected and deliver fair and adequate compensation.

“The announcement that the A5 Western Transport Corridor has been given the go ahead by the Minister for Infrastructure will be a significant step towards modernising our transport network, reducing traffic congestion, and most importantly, preventing further tragic road accidents that have claimed too many lives. However, the finer detail concerns me about the impact of the A5 Road Upgrade on our local farming community. It is crucial that we address these concerns with empathy for those who have lost loved ones and also see to balance towards the needs and concerns of our local farmer community.

“At present the £1.6 billion project is likely to affect over 314 working farms with vesting orders that will result in significant land loss. I understand the apprehensions of our farmers who fear that their lands and livelihoods may be adversely affected by this development. There must be a recognition from government departments that farmers have for many years, undertaken substantial investments to improve their business model as promoted by the department of agriculture. In many cases these investments were a long-term commitment designed to ensure the sustainability of the farm business in the years ahead.

“The envisaged vesting orders on farmland have raised significant apprehension and concerns amongst our local farmers, many of whom have dedicated their entire lives to building and sustaining their farm businesses. These lands are not just properties; they are the lifeblood of our rural economy and the heritage of our community.

“The likely loss of almost 3,000 acres of farmland due to the A5 Road Upgrade poses a serious threat to the livelihoods of these farmers. It is imperative that we consider the long-term implications on their businesses, which have been cultivated over generations. The disruption caused by any incoming vesting orders could lead to irreversible damage to their operations, affecting not only the farmers but also the broader community that relies on their produce and services.

“I urge the Minister for Infrastructure to engage in meaningful dialogue with the affected farmers and explore all possible options to minimize the impact on their lands. Compensation and support measures must be fair and adequate to ensure that our farmers can continue their vital work without undue hardship.

“Our farming community is the backbone of our local economy, and their contributions must be respected and protected. I want to work with our farmers in seeking a balanced and just solution that will enable progress on the A5 alongside the protection of their livelihoods,” she added.