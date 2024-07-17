Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The highly popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market is set to return twice over the coming months.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first market will take place on Saturday, 27th July, followed by a second market on Saturday, 28th September. Both will take place from 10am to 3pm.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council the vibrant artisan markets will be held in the usual spot along The Dark Walk in the historic village of Royal Hillsborough. Known for its picturesque setting and convivial atmosphere, the Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets are a highlight for both locals and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming market features a dynamic array of local produce, artisan producers and creators of art and craft. Having gained considerable esteem within Northern Ireland’s ‘foodie’ community over recent years, it promises an exciting experience for all attendees. Visitors can look forward to exploring 50 stalls along The Dark Walk featuring a variety of artisanal foods and beverages, delicious street food, speciality coffees, as well as unique artworks, crafts and beauty.

Pictured at the launch of the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market are (l-r), Hannah & Shane Donaldson, Round House Bakery (shop open in village); Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan; Aaron Heasley, Moon Gelato and Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants.

Well-known names on the Northern Ireland artisan and street food scene will be showcased. This includes The Daily Apron, Moon Gelato, Tori’s Bakery, Seaview Farms, Tom and Ollie, with street food from The Gardener’s Kitchen, Flavoursmyth and many more. A selection of locally grown plants from Hillsborough’s own independent plant nursery, Potters Hill Plants and an expertly curated selection of books will be on offer from The Royal Hillsborough Bookshop. These vendors represent the best of local talent and dedication to quality.

Encouraging attendance at the forthcoming market, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, stated: “The Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market is a beloved fixture in the council’s food and drinks calendar. This year’s markets promise a rich assortment of seasonal produce, horticulture and thoughtfully curated designer crafts and sustainable living goods from vendors across Northern Ireland. The exceptional quality of local offerings reflects both the village’s charm and the broader council area’s commitment to excellence.

"Paying a visit to Royal Hillsborough any weekend is guaranteed to be a great day out for friends and families due to its unique mix of interesting shops, eateries, and recreational attractions. Taking in the historic sites around the village such as Hillsborough Fort and Forest and the stunning Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will ensure you have a memorable day out,” Alderman Grehan added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the market’s offerings, visitors can enjoy the charming ambiance of Royal Hillsborough, with its historic architecture and beautifully maintained public spaces. Whether you are a local resident or a visitor from further afield, the combination of the farmers market and the village’s attractions makes for an ideal outing, offering something for everyone – even the dog! Don’t forget to pay a visit to the Barkelicious Bakes stall for a treat!

For more information on traders and a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow Visit Lisburn Castlereagh on Facebook.com/enjoylisburn, Twitter @VisitLisburn and Instagram @visitlisburncastlereagh.