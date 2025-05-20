Artnagullion Flock does the double in Balmoral Beltex Championship

The difficult task of judging fell to Yorkshire breeder Sue Wilkinson, Langlands Flock.

The Overall Champion, Glenview Jeff, was a three-way 2,800 gns purchase between Elizabeth, Gary Beacom and Russell Smyton from Dungannon Show and Export Sale in August 2024. He came from Sean Daly’s Glenview Flock and was the standout half-brother to the Dungannon Champion, Glenview Jaguar. Glenview Jeff won his class and was Sue’s Male Champion before taking the overall Championship. He is sired by Ardstewart Galileo and is out of Glenview Eimear.

As well as winning Overall Beltex Champion at Balmoral for an impressive ninth time, the McAllister’s were also Reserve Champion this year. Artnagullion Kitty, a fine shearling lamb out of Artnagullion Hitty, is sired by Edendiack Hitman, an 14,000 gns purchase for the flock in 2022. The Reserve Champion is no stranger to rosettes having won her Ewe Lamb (born after 1 March) class at the Irish Beltex National Show, held at Omagh Show last July. Artnagullion’s Champion and Reserve had another chance to shine on the Friday of Balmoral, winning the Sheep Interbreed Pairs Championship.

John and Vicky Ferguson also had a great day at Balmoral, racking up multiple wins with their show team. The father and daughter duo of Vicky’s Flock took both the Reserve Male Champion and Reserve Female Champion with their class-winning Ram Lamb and Ewe Lamb respectively. The Ram Lamb, Vickys Limited Edition, is by Murrays Crackajack and out of Vickys Fawn, a homebred ewe out of Orkney Eurostar.

The Ewe Lamb, Vickys Little Lady, is by Swyffred Express and out of Vickys Jezzabelle, their show gimmer last year. The Comber pair also won the Best Pair of Lambs and were Reserve in the Best Group of Three. As well as winning the Shearling Ram class and coming second in their winning Ram Lamb class, as well as taking second and third in the Ewe class. They also had success in the Sheep Interbreed Group of Three Championship, taking Reserve position on Friday.

Other notable wins include Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, picking up Champion Best of Group of Three and placing first in the Aged Ewe class. As well as Michale and Kile Diamond, Pointhouse Flock, taking Reserve Best Pair of Lambs, second in the Ewe Lamb class and third in the Ram Lamb class.

Speaking on Balmoral Show, Chairman Eddie O’Neill said: “As usual, Balmoral was a brilliant start to the showing season for our club members, who all brought quality, well turned-out sheep and did the breed proud. There were many conversations over the four days with friends and customers old and new, and show goers interested in getting started with Beltex, which is great to see. Thank you to Sue Wilkinson for diligently judging as well ABP for sponsoring the Beltex classes.”

Balmoral Show Results 2025

Judge Sue Wilkinson, Langlands Flock, Yorkshire

Aged Ram: 1st McAllister SDG.J723

Shearling Ram: 1st Ferguson VIC.K039; 2nd McCutcheon PON.K004; 3rd Smyton TYG.K012

Ram Lamb: 1st Ferguson VIC.L039; 2nd Ferguson VIC.L020; 3rd Diamond MKD.L010

Aged Ewe: 1st McCutcheon JAM.H066; 2nd Ferguson TRE.E005; 3rd Ferguson VIC.J058

Shearling Ewe: 1st McAllister LIZ.K021: 2nd Smyton TYG.K003: 3rd McAllister LIZ.K008

Ewe Lamb: 1st Ferguson VIC.L043: 2nd Diamond MKD.L027: 3rd Ferguson VIC.L007

Best Pair of Lambs

Champion: John and Victoria Ferguson

Reserve: Michael and Kile Diamond

Best Group of Three

Champion: Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon

Reserve: John and Vicky Ferguson

Male Champion: McAllister SDG.J723

Reserve Male Champion: Ferguson VIC.L039

Female Champion: McAllister LIZ.K021

Reserve Female Champion: Ferguson VIC.L043

Overall Champion: Aged Ram, Glenview Jeff, McAllister SDG.J723

Reserve Champion: Shearling Ewe, Artnagullion Kitty, McAllister LIZ.K021

1 . 7 - Reserve Male Champion.jpg Reserve Male Champion – Vickys Limited Edition Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 9 - 1st Place Shearling Ram.jpg John and Vicky Ferguson’s First Place Shearling Ram Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 2 - Champion.jpg Balmoral Show Beltex Champion - Glenview Jeff Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . 10 - 1st place Aged Ewe.jpg McCutcheon’s First Place Aged Ewe Photo: freelance Photo Sales