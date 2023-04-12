As Show Season approaches - are you ready?

Shows and events are held throughout the year, bringing industry, exhibitors, competitors, and the public together; with this comes the need to ensure that the event runs smoothly and those in attendance are safe. It is also essential that event organisers are aware of their responsibilities and legal obligations in terms of event safety, planning, risk assessments and insurance.

Lantra offers an online ‘Rural Event Training’ course which has been designed to support agricultural, equine, cultural and social event organisers and stewards. The course covers every aspect of event organisation and will be of value to those previously involved who may want to update or refresh their knowledge and skills, as well as individuals getting involved with event management or stewarding for the first time.

The course content focuses on the essential issues which should be considered when planning any rural event including health and safety, dealing with accidents and emergencies, event administration, site management, livestock management, dealing with animal movement, welfare and biosecurity, marketing, and finance.

Are you show ready?

The course is delivered online, through a pre-recorded webinar and five short e-learning modules and can be undertaken at a time and pace to suit the individual, costing only £30+VAT per person.

For further information on this training course and to book, visit https://elearning.lantra.co.uk/register/103/55. Alternatively contact [email protected]

