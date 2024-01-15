Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George, who has worked with Asda for 15 years, encountered a lady who was shopping in store when she realised, she had lost her phone. The customer came to the service desk in tears and reported the lost phone to George, believing she had left it somewhere in the café or that someone had perhaps stolen it.

George stopped what he was doing to help her look for it, and it turned out that the customer had lost her father a few months before and was devastated at the thought of losing all her photographs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help track down the phone, George went to check the CCTV and saw that she wasn’t using the phone in the café, reassuring the customer, he walked around the store with her to help retrace her steps.

Strabane Service Hero - George Early. Pic: Asda

After having no luck finding the phone elsewhere in the store, George looked up ‘find my phone’ online for the lady, and paid his own money to use the locator, which pinpointed the phone to the car park, so he suggested she checked her car, where the phone was all along.

Talking about the situation, George, Security Section Leader said: “I was just doing my job, the customer was understandably distressed having recently lost her father, and the thought of losing all the photos of him on her phone had her in an overwhelmed state. All I did was show the customer empathy and, in this case, having lost both of my own parents, I completely sympathised with her and how distraught she was over the situation.”

The lady was so thankful for George’s kindness and contacted the store afterwards to express her thanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asda Strabane Customer Training Manager, Keelin McGonagle said: “The customer rang into the store to express her deep gratitude, saying George was more than helpful and would 'have went to the ends of the earth' to help until the phone was found, she couldn't have been more complimentary.