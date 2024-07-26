South Quintinespie is located near to the popular market town of Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway and close to Laurieston Forest, part of the Galloway Forest Park, as well as the Ken-Dee Marshes Nature Reserve.

The four bedroom farmhouse offers spacious family accommodation over two levels and provides warm and cosy living with a wood burning stove in the sitting room for the cooler seasons and an open fire in the living room. The kitchen dining area provides the hub of the home and offers a sociable space to meet as a family or entertain.

The lovely garden to the rear offers plenty of space for those keen on sustainable living and growing their own fruit and veg, with a greenhouse complimenting this offering.

South Quintinespie is well equipped with an excellent range of outbuildings including a large barn, workshop, lambing shed and many more, as well as a sizeable yard area adjacent to the buildings and farmhouse.

Aaron Edgar, handling the sale for Galbraith in Castle Douglas, said: “South Quintinespie offers a rural package of great appeal and adaptability to the new buyer and their specific needs. Properties of this nature with a sizable portion of land and a good range of outbuildings remain popular and have a continued level of demand and are rarely available in the area.

“We expect a broad range of interest, be it a lifestyle purchaser keen to operate a rural or tourism business from home, those with agricultural or equestrian interests. There is also scope for the outbuildings to be developed or adapted to incorporate an extension to the existing farmhouse or be developed into a holiday let offering, all subject to the relevant planning and consents required.”

The land extending to approximately 56.5 acres (23.85ha) lies to the south of the public road with a farm track leading directly to the farmhouse and buildings. The fields are mainly accessed from the internal farm track towards the entrance or through the steading to the enclosures beyond with further field-to-field access.

This land is classified as Grade 4(1) to 5(3) according to the James Hutton Institute. The land is used for grazing and is gently undulating and is of a scale which would suit a small livestock farmer or for equestrian purposes.

South Quintinespie, Laurieston, Castle Douglas, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £550,000.

1 . South Quintinespie aerial view 1.jpg There is a good range of outbuildings that would suit a number of business opportunities

2 . South Quintinespie ~ kitchen.jpg The kitchen area of the property

3 . South Quintinespie sitting room 1.jpg The sitting room provides a spacious area for entertaining or chilling out