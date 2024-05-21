Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ABP Angus Youth Challenge pupils took part in NI Beef Week recently for the chance to win a bundle of goodies and be featured on Downtown Country’s live broadcast from the Balmoral Show with Victoria Quinn.

The winners were Aughnacloy College’s Jack Steenson and Alexander Smith. The pupils’ weeklong activities caught the eye of the judges, LMC, ABP and Certified Irish Angus, for their imaginative and entertaining at-home cookery videos. The videos were shared on their ABP Angus Youth Challenge social media channels clocking up over 18,000 views during the course of the week.

Congratulating the winners, LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith said: “The teenagers gave an impressive report on their activity throughout NI Beef Week demonstrating a successful social campaign with an overall page following increase of 82%. The judges also recognised the level of time and effort put into creating the various short videos which were relevant and supportive of the aim of raising awareness of NIFQA beef.”

Jack and Alexander are currently competing against three other school teams in the final of the 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge. The Challenge entails rearing their own mini herd of Angus cross calves. They will then be able to sell these to ABP at the end of the competition and pocket the proceeds for themselves. All teams also have to work on a year-long project with the support of a CAFRE mentor. The Aughnacloy College team’s topic is ‘creating a vibrant farming culture for future generations.’ The boys have been busy creating a children’s educational book about sustainable farming featuring illustrations by local primary school children. They intend to sell the book at the Armagh Show to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalists Alexander Smith and Jack Steenson of Aughnacloy College with Victoria Quinn of Downtown Country. The boys were interviewed about their successful cookery demonstration activities and videos during NI Beef Week that helped raise awareness of NIFQA beef within their school community.

“As a partner of NI Beef Week, ABP encourages our ABP Angus Youth Challenge participants to get behind the promotion and bring it to life in their school and family circles,” commented Rose McParland of ABP. “We have a fantastic group of finalists this year from Aughnacloy College, Dromore High School, the Royal School Armagh and St. Colmcille’s High School in Crossgar. With such a talented bunch it’s going to be very exciting to see who clinches the title of winning team and a cheque for £1,000 for their school this Autumn.”

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge will open again for entries from 14-15 year olds in Yr. 11’s at the beginning of the new school year this September.