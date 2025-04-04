Avian Influenza housing measures are extended
This means that from midnight (00:01) on Monday 7 April, keepers in Cumbria, County Durham, Northumberland and Tyneside must house their birds and continue to follow the strictest biosecurity as required by the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).
This extension is in addition to those housing measures already in place across East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Shropshire, York, North Yorkshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire. In addition to across the whole of Northern Ireland.
AIPZs mandating enhanced biosecurity are also in place across all of the UK. Mandatory housing also applies in any 3km Protection Zone or 3km Captive Bird Monitoring (Controlled) Zones in force surrounding an infected premises).
The AIPZ measures apply to all bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock and are essential to protecting birds from avian influenza.
UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, Ele Brown said: “Due to the increasing number of bird flu cases in the north of England, particularly in regions with high-density poultry farming, we are extending housing measures to Cumbria, Durham, Northumberland and Tyneside.
“Bird keepers are urged to stay alert for any signs of disease, maintain strict biosecurity practices, and report any suspected cases of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
The prevention measures introduced through the AIPZ including addition of mandatory housing measures are introduced in a phased and escalating manner proportionate to the risk to an area.
The AIPZ will be in place until further notice and will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza.
Keepers are encouraged to take action to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. Be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep your birds safe
Check if you’re in a bird flu disease zone on the map and check details of the restrictions and gov.uk/birdflu for further advice and information.
You must register within one month of keeping poultry or other captive birds at any premises in England or Wales,.
