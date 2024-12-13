Avian influenza prevention zone declared in four counties

Following detections of avian influenza in poultry, wild and captive birds across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the region to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease.

This means that from today (December 13) it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers within the zone to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks, of whatever type or size. A map of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone is available on gov.uk.

The current risk to human health remains very low and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat. UKHSA remains vigilant for any evidence of changing levels of risk and are keeping this under constant review.

The introduction of an AIPZ follows the recent increase in cases of bird flu in poultry and other captive birds in the area and increased reports of mass mortality in wild birds.

The AIPZ now in force does not include a requirement to house birds, unless you are also in a 3km Protection Zone. However, this is being kept under constant review. Further disease control measures will be based on the latest scientific evidence and veterinary advice.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:“Following a number of detections of avian influenza we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. This means that all bird keepers in these areas must take enhanced biosecurity actions now to both help prevent disease getting in to flocks and it stop it spreading any further.

“Bird keepers must exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

Animal Plant Health Agency Head of England Field Delivery, Aled Edwards said: “The introduction of an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone means regardless of the number of birds you keep, you are required to meet enhanced biosecurity requirements to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.

“Scientists, vets and field teams from the Animal and Plant Health Agency are working hard to help tackle the spread of avian influenza and ensure bird keepers are kept up to date and supported.”

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) means bird keepers in the zone must:

- cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds– if practical, use disposable protective clothing

- reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept, to minimise contamination from manure, slurry and other products

- carry out effective vermin control in any areas where poultry and captive birds are kept

- thoroughly cleanse and disinfect housing on a continuous basis

- keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all farm and poultry housing entry and exit points

- minimise direct and indirect contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds

- prevent access by poultry to ponds and watercourses and ensure that birds are kept in fenced or enclosed areas

The prevention zone will be in place until further notice, and will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of bird flu.

Keepers are encouraged to take action to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. Be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep your birds safe.

See the interactive map for details of control zones and check the declarations for details of the restrictions.