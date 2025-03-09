Award winning Mental Health Awareness Training available for all agri-sector employees

Farmers come into contact with a range of businesses within their day-to-day work, from meal merchants to the milk man, insurance providers to the vet; who work hard to build rapport and trust with farmers and their families across the province.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this friendship and mutual understanding can bring a different element of responsibility, which agri-sector employees can sometimes understandably struggle to deal with.

Many find they have become the farmer’s confidante, having challenging and emotive conversations particularly around mental health, and these are having an impact, both on the farmer and the agri-employee. To help equip agri-sector employees for these conversations, Rural Support, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland, offers CPD-accredited training for all agri-sector employees through their ‘Boots on the Ground’ mental health awareness training programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This specialised training has been developed to assist those who are dealing directly with the farmer and members of the farming family on a day-to-day basis, in identifying signs of poor mental health and emotional wellbeing and how to provide initial support. Through scenario-based discussions, employees will learn how to manage difficult situations on farm and gaina better understanding of what they can do to help including appropriate signposting. This training equips an individual with the knowledge to best support their clients during difficult times alongside developing a toolkit of positive self-care routines and techniques, as well as awareness of when to ask for help.

Members of AFBI taking part in the Boots on the Ground Training alongside Barbara Alcorn, Rural Support

Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support said: “It is not easy to go onto a farm in the normal course of your work and then to add the responsibility of knowing how best to support the farmer when things are not going so well or there are other stressors at play. This dedicated training offers solutions in what to do and say, how to say it and how to refer into services such as Rural Support. Therefore, allowing employees to go about their working life with confidence, knowing how to leave the mental load at the door when they get home.”

The Boots on the Ground training, delivered by Rural Support was first launched in Spring 2021 and since then has gained various awards and recognition within the industry. In February 2024, the training received CPD Accreditation, meaning it has been assessed to the highest standard, reassuring participants of the high quality of content and delivery which will enhance their professional skills and abilities. In March 2024, Rural Support were awarded the Brendan Bonner Innovation Award from NI Helplines Network for this training, in recognition of innovation and outstanding achievement within one of its helpline network’s members. Finally, in October 2024, Boots on the Ground won the prestigious ‘Training Initiative’ award at the NI Farming Awards.

To date, the programme has trained over 820 employees from over 30 different businesses from within the agri sector including banks, meal merchants, vets and insurance organisations. If you would like more information on Boots on the Ground, please contact the Rural Support Farm Support Unit on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also find out about other services and programmes available at Rural Support via the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.