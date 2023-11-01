News you can trust since 1963
Gary McClelland, senior young handler champion with sponsor Colin Taylor Hoof Trimming. Pic: Blonde ClubGary McClelland, senior young handler champion with sponsor Colin Taylor Hoof Trimming. Pic: Blonde Club
Awards galore for Blonde Club members at annual dinner dance

Its just over a week since Blonde Club members and friends had a great night at the Armagh City Hotel for the annual dinner dance and prize giving.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT

The food was top notch and the company was fantastic as always. The auction and raffle as always separated the wheat from the chaff and a healthy sum was made to put towards club activities.

This year the club had the commercial herds competition. A special well done to everyone who entered and won prizes. Thanks to Judge Wilbert Mayne who presented the prizes along with Gerard McClelland, the event sponsor from Ganson.

The Endeavour Shield was deservedly won by Jack Farrell for his consistent and improving efforts in the young handlers. It was a delight to watch Jack have such a strong bond with cattle.

There are too many to thank individually so please look through the photos, taken by Bo Davidson.

For Club members a reminder of the AGM at the Ballycanal, Moira on 5th December at 8pm.

All the prize winners from the Commercial Herds winners. Pic: Blonde Club

The Club small thank you to all the ladies who do such a fantastic job keeping the show teams fed and watered. Pic: Blonde Club

Bo Davidson getting a small token of the Clubs appreciation for all his magnificent work throughout the year. Pic: Blonde Club

Owen Farrell, senior young handler champion with sponsor Colin Taylor Hoof Trimming. Pic: Blonde Club

