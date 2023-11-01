Awards galore for Blonde Club members at annual dinner dance
The food was top notch and the company was fantastic as always. The auction and raffle as always separated the wheat from the chaff and a healthy sum was made to put towards club activities.
This year the club had the commercial herds competition. A special well done to everyone who entered and won prizes. Thanks to Judge Wilbert Mayne who presented the prizes along with Gerard McClelland, the event sponsor from Ganson.
The Endeavour Shield was deservedly won by Jack Farrell for his consistent and improving efforts in the young handlers. It was a delight to watch Jack have such a strong bond with cattle.
There are too many to thank individually so please look through the photos, taken by Bo Davidson.
For Club members a reminder of the AGM at the Ballycanal, Moira on 5th December at 8pm.