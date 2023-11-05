Its just over a week since Blonde Club members and friends had a great night at the Armagh City Hotel for the annual dinner dance and prize giving.

The food was top notch and the company was fantastic as always. The auction and raffle as always separated the wheat from the chaff and a healthy sum was made to put towards club activities.

This year the club had the commercial herds competition. A special well done to everyone who entered and won prizes. Thanks to Judge Wilbert Mayne who presented the prizes along with Gerard McClelland, the event sponsor from Ganson.

The Endeavour Shield was deservedly won by Jack Farrell for his consistent and improving efforts in the young handlers. It was a delight to watch Jack have such a strong bond with cattle.

There are too many to thank individually so please look through the photos, taken by Bo Davidson.

For Club members a reminder of the AGM at the Ballycanal, Moira on 5th December at 8pm.

1 . Blonde dinner 2.jpg John Glenn, third place commercial herds, best group of autumn born calves and reserve best stock bull. Pic: Blonde Club Photo: Blonde Club Photo Sales

2 . Blonde dinner 3.jpg Alan Carson presenting Gary and Gerard McClelland with the Oddball Engineering sponsored Champion of Champions. Pic: Blonde Club Photo: Blonde Club Photo Sales

3 . Blonde dinner 11.jpg The Farrell Family with some of their prizes including Owen winning junior young handler and Jack winning the Endeavour Shield. Pic: Blonde Club Photo: Blonde Club Photo Sales

4 . Blonde dinner 7.jpg Bo Davidson getting a small token of the Clubs appreciation for all his magnificent work throughout the year. Pic: Blonde Club Photo: Blonde Club Photo Sales