Awards galore for Fermanagh County Show exhibitors
Following the opening remarks from Show President, Lord Anthony Hamilton, the list of cups and trophies were announced by Show Chairman, Ann Orr.
TROPHIES 2023
SCHOOLS
COLLUM SHIELD BOY-highest points in school section 2023 Charles Welsh – Derrygonnelly PS
COLLUM SHIELD GIRL-highest points in school section 2023 Jenna Foy – Derrygonnelly PS
1989 SMALL SCHOOLS CUP-highest points (<160 Pupils) 2023 – Derrygonnelly PS
EILEEN MAGEE CUP-highest points (>170 Pupils) 2023 – Lisbellaw CPS
FARMING LIFE CUP-highest points in secondary school 2023 – St Fanchea’s College
DOONAN SHIELD – PS with highest points in handwriting 2023 – Enniskillen Model School
DOGS
THORNHILL TROPHY – champion young handler 2023 – Lucy Morton
SCOTT TROPHY - champion terrier 2023 – Emma Hoey
KOZIE KENNELS & CATTERY SHIELD – champion dog in show 2023 – Stephen O’Bryans
KILLYREAGH P C CUP- champion gun dog 2023 – Stephen O’Bryans
BELMORE CUP - champion dog (classes 7-12) 2023 – Alan Irwin
K9 KENNELS & K9 KUTZ TROPHY- best groomed dog 2023 – Not Awarded
VINTAGE
George Elliott Perpetual Challenge Cup- best vintage tractor 2023 – Pat Kelly
WINDOW DRESSING COMPETITION IRVINESTOWN DR MARGARET KNOW MEMORIAL CUP – Best Window Dressing Competition – Chernobyl Children Appeal
POULTRY
THE INA BYERS CUP - best bird in the poultry classes - Ryan McLaren
VEITCH PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP – best wyandotte – Samuel Kerr
THOMPSON PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP - under 12’s - Samuel Kerr
LAYMORE PERPETUAL TROPHY- most points in poultry - Kerr Family
INDUSTRIAL SECTION TROPHIES
DODO NOBLETT PALETTE - Art – Lanny McAnernin
THE HERON CUP II- highest points in photography classes - Ashley Brown
FERMANAGH COTTAGE INDUSTRIES CUP - highest points in needle craft - Florence Eames
MAISIE GUY CUP - highest points in jam section - Violet Cassidy
HASSARD CUP - highest points in adult cookery section - Ingrid Logan
MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY I – best exhibit in specified classes - Clodagh Fee
MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY II- best exhibit in juvenile cookery section 2023 (under 12yrs) – Ella Wylie
BAKER MEMORIAL CUP - highest points in juvenile 2023 over 12 yrs - Ella Wylie & Ellie Henderson
FORSTER RICHARDSON CUP - winner of special class - June McIlfatrick
ERNE FLOWER SOCIETY P C CUP - best exhibit in show - Yvonne Elliott
IRENE HUGHES PC CUP - highest points in flower exhibits - Yvonne Elliott & Nola McCaffrey
W.I. TROPHY - Crystal - Margaret Gray
WINSLOW PC CUP – rose of the show - James Nixon
FLORENCECOURT PC CUP - best hardy herbaceous perennials - Katie Hamilton
SILVER PC – best sweet pea in show – Charles Plunket
ASDA SHIELD - winner of the ‘veggie box’ - Colebrooke Estate
LISGOOLE CUP - highest points in fruit classes – Brian Donaldson
CECIL CHARTRES MEMORIAL CUP – Most 1st Prizes in Cut Flowers Pot Plants & Vegetable sections - Brian Donaldson
SHEEP SECTION
WILSON FEEDS CUP – sheep young handler - Oliver Thompson
KERR FARM SUPPLIES LTD CUP – best pen of 3 crossbred lambs - Andrew Hutchinson
J.A.G. KNOX CUP – best crossbred - Oliver Thompson
THREE VALLEYS VETERINARY LTD CUP – champion Texel - Paul Swindell
WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE CUP – best other purebred - Martin Og Brown
MAJOR WILSON CUP – Best Suffolk in Show - Martin Og Brown
SMITHS FEEDS & SEEDS - champion sheep of show - George McKenzie
ARDESS SHEEP DOG TRIALS CUP - Allister Lyttle & TWN
CECIL KNOX MEM CUP - Owen Taggart & Mick
Cattle Young Handler
MARSHALL CUP – beef young handler - Jensen Lindsay
WILSON CUP – dairy young handler - Daniel Willis
PEDIGREE BEEF CATTLE
NORTHERN BANK TROPHY- best Aberdeen Angus in show - A & G Parke
THE MYLES O’REILLY CUP – best Aberdeen Angus bull - Fintan Keown
JIMMIE JOHNSTON PC CUP – best Hereford in show - David Wilson
BALLINAMALLARD PC CUP - best Hereford bull in show - David Wilson
SILVER CUP HEREFORD – best Hereford (opposite sex of winner of Jimmie Johnston Cup) - David Wilson
CASTLE ARCHDALE PC CUP – best Blonde in show - Brian McGartland
RICHARDSON CUP - best Charolais in show - George Nelson
BROOKE MEMORIAL PC CUP - best Simmental in show - Kenneth Stubbs
AUCTIONEERS’ PC CUP - best Simmental bull in show - Alan Burleigh
DALE CUP – best bull/heifer Simmental calf - Kenneth Stubbs
I.C.I PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP- best Limousin in show - Connor Mulholland
CURRAGHNAKEELY PC CUP – best Irish Moiled in Show - Sam Smiley
Commercial CATTLE SECTION
W & C SCOTT CUP - best suckler calf born in 2023 - Ivan Lynn
ARCHDALE MEMORIAL CUP – best store/beef bullock champion - F & F Gormley
THORNHILL CUP – best suckler cow in show - F & F Gormley
JOE LIVINGSTONE TROPHY – best non-pedigree beef animal - Sam Matchett
MITCHELL PC CUP - awarded to best store/beef heifer - Sam Matchett
SUCKLER COW CLASSIC & BREEDING HEIFER HERDS COMPETITION
CASTLE IRVINE CUP – Best Suckler Cow Unit - David Boles
LAKELAND VETERINARY BREEDING HEIFER DERBY – Best Non-Pedigree Beef Breeding Heifer - David Boles
PEDIGREE DAIRY
WATERFOOT CUP – best Coloured dairy in show - S & N Baxter
UNITED CREAMERIES PC CUP - best Holstein cow in milk – Alan Paul
ULSTER FARMERS' MART PC CUP - best calved Holstein heifer - Conall Daly
MICHAEL J MURPHY MEMORIAL PC CUP- best Holstein cow in calf - JJ Gunn
SILVER CUP WHITESIDE - best Holstein heifer born in 2021 - Jamie Sproule
BELLEISLE TROPHY No 2- Best Group Coloured Dairy - S & N Baxter
WHITE TOMKINS & COURAGE P C CUP - best pedigree Holstein - Alan Paul
Overall Trophies
KILLYHEVLIN TROPHY – Best Foodhall Stand - Curly Pigs
COBURN CUP - highest points in vegetable classes - Brian Donaldson
SILVER JUBILEE PC CUP - Highest points in Industrial Classes - Brian Donaldson
WM ARMSTRONG PC CUP - Pedigree interbreed beef champion - Connor Mulholland
THE COLLUM JOHN GRAHAM MEMORIAL CUP – Commercial champion of champions - Sam Matchett
1886 THE WILSON SILVER PC CUP - Points Cup for Livestock - Crawford Bros.
E T GREEN PC CUP – Overall Highest Points Cup for L + HI - Crawford Bros.
1902 FARMERS' CHALLENGE CUP - ALL IRELAND - Alan Paul