Successful exhibitors from Fermanagh County Show from across Northern Ireland met together at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, for the annual prizegiving.

Following the opening remarks from Show President, Lord Anthony Hamilton, the list of cups and trophies were announced by Show Chairman, Ann Orr.

TROPHIES 2023

SCHOOLS

COLLUM SHIELD BOY-highest points in school section 2023 Charles Welsh – Derrygonnelly PS

COLLUM SHIELD GIRL-highest points in school section 2023 Jenna Foy – Derrygonnelly PS

1989 SMALL SCHOOLS CUP-highest points (<160 Pupils) 2023 – Derrygonnelly PS

EILEEN MAGEE CUP-highest points (>170 Pupils) 2023 – Lisbellaw CPS

FARMING LIFE CUP-highest points in secondary school 2023 – St Fanchea’s College

DOONAN SHIELD – PS with highest points in handwriting 2023 – Enniskillen Model School

DOGS

THORNHILL TROPHY – champion young handler 2023 – Lucy Morton

SCOTT TROPHY - champion terrier 2023 – Emma Hoey

KOZIE KENNELS & CATTERY SHIELD – champion dog in show 2023 – Stephen O’Bryans

KILLYREAGH P C CUP- champion gun dog 2023 – Stephen O’Bryans

BELMORE CUP - champion dog (classes 7-12) 2023 – Alan Irwin

K9 KENNELS & K9 KUTZ TROPHY- best groomed dog 2023 – Not Awarded

VINTAGE

George Elliott Perpetual Challenge Cup- best vintage tractor 2023 – Pat Kelly

WINDOW DRESSING COMPETITION IRVINESTOWN DR MARGARET KNOW MEMORIAL CUP – Best Window Dressing Competition – Chernobyl Children Appeal

POULTRY

THE INA BYERS CUP - best bird in the poultry classes - Ryan McLaren

VEITCH PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP – best wyandotte – Samuel Kerr

THOMPSON PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP - under 12’s - Samuel Kerr

LAYMORE PERPETUAL TROPHY- most points in poultry - Kerr Family

INDUSTRIAL SECTION TROPHIES

DODO NOBLETT PALETTE - Art – Lanny McAnernin

THE HERON CUP II- highest points in photography classes - Ashley Brown

FERMANAGH COTTAGE INDUSTRIES CUP - highest points in needle craft - Florence Eames

MAISIE GUY CUP - highest points in jam section - Violet Cassidy

HASSARD CUP - highest points in adult cookery section - Ingrid Logan

MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY I – best exhibit in specified classes - Clodagh Fee

MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY II- best exhibit in juvenile cookery section 2023 (under 12yrs) – Ella Wylie

BAKER MEMORIAL CUP - highest points in juvenile 2023 over 12 yrs - Ella Wylie & Ellie Henderson

FORSTER RICHARDSON CUP - winner of special class - June McIlfatrick

ERNE FLOWER SOCIETY P C CUP - best exhibit in show - Yvonne Elliott

IRENE HUGHES PC CUP - highest points in flower exhibits - Yvonne Elliott & Nola McCaffrey

W.I. TROPHY - Crystal - Margaret Gray

WINSLOW PC CUP – rose of the show - James Nixon

FLORENCECOURT PC CUP - best hardy herbaceous perennials - Katie Hamilton

SILVER PC – best sweet pea in show – Charles Plunket

ASDA SHIELD - winner of the ‘veggie box’ - Colebrooke Estate

LISGOOLE CUP - highest points in fruit classes – Brian Donaldson

CECIL CHARTRES MEMORIAL CUP – Most 1st Prizes in Cut Flowers Pot Plants & Vegetable sections - Brian Donaldson

SHEEP SECTION

WILSON FEEDS CUP – sheep young handler - Oliver Thompson

KERR FARM SUPPLIES LTD CUP – best pen of 3 crossbred lambs - Andrew Hutchinson

J.A.G. KNOX CUP – best crossbred - Oliver Thompson

THREE VALLEYS VETERINARY LTD CUP – champion Texel - Paul Swindell

WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE CUP – best other purebred - Martin Og Brown

MAJOR WILSON CUP – Best Suffolk in Show - Martin Og Brown

SMITHS FEEDS & SEEDS - champion sheep of show - George McKenzie

ARDESS SHEEP DOG TRIALS CUP - Allister Lyttle & TWN

CECIL KNOX MEM CUP - Owen Taggart & Mick

Cattle Young Handler

MARSHALL CUP – beef young handler - Jensen Lindsay

WILSON CUP – dairy young handler - Daniel Willis

PEDIGREE BEEF CATTLE

NORTHERN BANK TROPHY- best Aberdeen Angus in show - A & G Parke

THE MYLES O’REILLY CUP – best Aberdeen Angus bull - Fintan Keown

JIMMIE JOHNSTON PC CUP – best Hereford in show - David Wilson

BALLINAMALLARD PC CUP - best Hereford bull in show - David Wilson

SILVER CUP HEREFORD – best Hereford (opposite sex of winner of Jimmie Johnston Cup) - David Wilson

CASTLE ARCHDALE PC CUP – best Blonde in show - Brian McGartland

RICHARDSON CUP - best Charolais in show - George Nelson

BROOKE MEMORIAL PC CUP - best Simmental in show - Kenneth Stubbs

AUCTIONEERS’ PC CUP - best Simmental bull in show - Alan Burleigh

DALE CUP – best bull/heifer Simmental calf - Kenneth Stubbs

I.C.I PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP- best Limousin in show - Connor Mulholland

CURRAGHNAKEELY PC CUP – best Irish Moiled in Show - Sam Smiley

Commercial CATTLE SECTION

W & C SCOTT CUP - best suckler calf born in 2023 - Ivan Lynn

ARCHDALE MEMORIAL CUP – best store/beef bullock champion - F & F Gormley

THORNHILL CUP – best suckler cow in show - F & F Gormley

JOE LIVINGSTONE TROPHY – best non-pedigree beef animal - Sam Matchett

MITCHELL PC CUP - awarded to best store/beef heifer - Sam Matchett

SUCKLER COW CLASSIC & BREEDING HEIFER HERDS COMPETITION

CASTLE IRVINE CUP – Best Suckler Cow Unit - David Boles

LAKELAND VETERINARY BREEDING HEIFER DERBY – Best Non-Pedigree Beef Breeding Heifer - David Boles

PEDIGREE DAIRY

WATERFOOT CUP – best Coloured dairy in show - S & N Baxter

UNITED CREAMERIES PC CUP - best Holstein cow in milk – Alan Paul

ULSTER FARMERS' MART PC CUP - best calved Holstein heifer - Conall Daly

MICHAEL J MURPHY MEMORIAL PC CUP- best Holstein cow in calf - JJ Gunn

SILVER CUP WHITESIDE - best Holstein heifer born in 2021 - Jamie Sproule

BELLEISLE TROPHY No 2- Best Group Coloured Dairy - S & N Baxter

WHITE TOMKINS & COURAGE P C CUP - best pedigree Holstein - Alan Paul

Overall Trophies

KILLYHEVLIN TROPHY – Best Foodhall Stand - Curly Pigs

COBURN CUP - highest points in vegetable classes - Brian Donaldson

SILVER JUBILEE PC CUP - Highest points in Industrial Classes - Brian Donaldson

WM ARMSTRONG PC CUP - Pedigree interbreed beef champion - Connor Mulholland

THE COLLUM JOHN GRAHAM MEMORIAL CUP – Commercial champion of champions - Sam Matchett

1886 THE WILSON SILVER PC CUP - Points Cup for Livestock - Crawford Bros.

E T GREEN PC CUP – Overall Highest Points Cup for L + HI - Crawford Bros.

1902 FARMERS' CHALLENGE CUP - ALL IRELAND - Alan Paul

1 . Fermanagh Show Prizes - tg(71).jpg Ann Orr making some presentations Photo: John McVitty - 07771987378 - jmc Photo Sales

2 . Ann Orr, Show Manager. Ann Orr, Show Manager. Photo: John McVitty - 07771987378 - jmc Photo Sales

3 . Dairy winners at Fermanagh County Show are back from left, Conall Daly, Seamus Gunn with Stewart and Nyree Baxter. Front from left, Daniel Willis, Jamie, Leanne, Arianna, Alan, Dylan and Cody Paul. Dairy winners at Fermanagh County Show are back from left, Conall Daly, Seamus Gunn with Stewart and Nyree Baxter. Front from left, Daniel Willis, Jamie, Leanne, Arianna, Alan, Dylan and Cody Paul. Photo: John McVitty - 07771987378 - jmc Photo Sales