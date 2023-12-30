Awards galore for Fermanagh County Show exhibitors
Schools: COLLUM SHIELD BOY- Charles Welsh – Derrygonnelly PS; GIRL-highest points in school section 2023 Jenna Foy – Derrygonnelly PS
1989 SMALL SCHOOLS CUP – Derrygonnelly PS
EILEEN MAGEE CUP – Lisbellaw CPS
FARMING LIFE CUP – St Fanchea’s College
DOONAN SHIELD – Enniskillen Model School
DOGS: THORNHILL TROPHY – champion young handler 2023 – Lucy Morton
SCOTT TROPHY - champion terrier 2023 – Emma Hoey
KOZIE KENNELS & CATTERY SHIELD – Stephen O’Bryans
KILLYREAGH P C CUP- champion gun dog 2023 – Stephen O’Bryans
BELMORE CUP - champion dog (classes 7-12) 2023 – Alan Irwin
Vintage: George Elliott Perpetual Challenge Cup- best vintage tractor 2023 – Pat Kelly
WINDOW DRESSING COMPETITION IRVINESTOWN DR MARGARET KNOW MEMORIAL CUP – Best Window Dressing Competition – Chernobyl Children Appeal
Poultry: THE INA BYERS CUP - best bird in the poultry classes - Ryan McLaren
VEITCH PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP – best wyandotte – Samuel Kerr
THOMPSON PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP - under 12’s - Samuel Kerr
LAYMORE PERPETUAL TROPHY- most points in poultry - Kerr Family
INDUSTRIAL SECTION TROPHIES: DODO NOBLETT PALETTE - Art – Lanny McAnernin
THE HERON CUP II - Ashley Brown
FERMANAGH COTTAGE INDUSTRIES CUP - highest points in needle craft - Florence Eames
MAISIE GUY CUP - highest points in jam section - Violet Cassidy
HASSARD CUP - highest points in adult cookery section - Ingrid Logan
MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY I - Clodagh Fee
MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY II- best exhibit in juvenile cookery section 2023 (under 12yrs) – Ella Wylie
BAKER MEMORIAL CUP - highest points in juvenile 2023 over 12 yrs - Ella Wylie & Ellie Henderson
FORSTER RICHARDSON CUP - June McIlfatrick
ERNE FLOWER SOCIETY P C CUP - Yvonne Elliott
IRENE HUGHES PC CUP - highest points in flower exhibits - Yvonne Elliott & Nola McCaffrey
W.I. TROPHY - Crystal - Margaret Gray
WINSLOW PC CUP – rose of the show - James Nixon
FLORENCECOURT PC CUP - best hardy herbaceous perennials - Katie Hamilton
SILVER PC – best sweet pea in show – Charles Plunket
ASDA SHIELD - winner of the ‘veggie box’ - Colebrooke Estate
LISGOOLE CUP - highest points in fruit classes – Brian Donaldson
CECIL CHARTRES MEMORIAL CUP – Most 1st Prizes in Cut Flowers Pot Plants & Vegetable sections - Brian Donaldson
Sheep Section: WILSON FEEDS CUP – sheep young handler - Oliver Thompson
KERR FARM SUPPLIES LTD CUP – best pen of 3 crossbred lambs - Andrew Hutchinson
J.A.G. KNOX CUP – best crossbred - Oliver Thompson
THREE VALLEYS VETERINARY LTD CUP – champion Texel - Paul Swindell
WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE CUP – best other purebred - Martin Og Brown
MAJOR WILSON CUP – Best Suffolk in Show - Martin Og Brown
SMITHS FEEDS & SEEDS - champion sheep of show - George McKenzie
ARDESS SHEEP DOG TRIALS CUP - Allister Lyttle & TWN
CECIL KNOX MEM CUP - Owen Taggart & Mick
Cattle Young Handler: MARSHALL CUP – beef young handler - Jensen Lindsay
WILSON CUP – dairy young handler - Daniel Willis
Pedigree Beef Cattle: NORTHERN BANK TROPHY- best Aberdeen Angus in show - A & G Parke
THE MYLES O’REILLY CUP – best Aberdeen Angus bull - Fintan Keown
JIMMIE JOHNSTON PC CUP – best Hereford in show - David Wilson
BALLINAMALLARD PC CUP - best Hereford bull in show - David Wilson
SILVER CUP HEREFORD – best Hereford (opposite sex of winner of Jimmie Johnston Cup) - David Wilson
CASTLE ARCHDALE PC CUP – best Blonde in show - Brian McGartland
RICHARDSON CUP - best Charolais in show - George Nelson
BROOKE MEMORIAL PC CUP - best Simmental in show - Kenneth Stubbs
AUCTIONEERS’ PC CUP - best Simmental bull in show - Alan Burleigh
DALE CUP – best bull/heifer Simmental calf - Kenneth Stubbs
I.C.I PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP- best Limousin in show - Connor Mulholland
CURRAGHNAKEELY PC CUP – best Irish Moiled in Show - Sam Smiley
Commercial Cattle Section: W & C SCOTT CUP - best suckler calf born in 2023 - Ivan Lynn
ARCHDALE MEMORIAL CUP – best store/beef bullock champion - F & F Gormley
THORNHILL CUP – best suckler cow in show - F & F Gormley
JOE LIVINGSTONE TROPHY – best non-pedigree beef animal - Sam Matchett
MITCHELL PC CUP - awarded to best store/beef heifer - Sam Matchett
SUCKLER COW CLASSIC & BREEDING HEIFER HERDS COMPETITION
CASTLE IRVINE CUP – Best Suckler Cow Unit - David Boles
LAKELAND VETERINARY BREEDING HEIFER DERBY – Best Non-Pedigree Beef Breeding Heifer - David Boles
PEDIGREE DAIRY: WATERFOOT CUP – best Coloured dairy in show - S & N Baxter
UNITED CREAMERIES PC CUP - best Holstein cow in milk – Alan Paul
ULSTER FARMERS' MART PC CUP - best calved Holstein heifer - Conall Daly
MICHAEL J MURPHY MEMORIAL PC CUP- best Holstein cow in calf - JJ Gunn
SILVER CUP WHITESIDE - best Holstein heifer born in 2021 - Jamie Sproule
BELLEISLE TROPHY No 2- Best Group Coloured Dairy - S & N Baxter
WHITE TOMKINS & COURAGE P C CUP - best pedigree Holstein - Alan Paul
Overall Trophies: KILLYHEVLIN TROPHY – Best Foodhall Stand - Curly Pigs
COBURN CUP - highest points in vegetable classes - Brian Donaldson
SILVER JUBILEE PC CUP - Highest points in Industrial Classes - Brian Donaldson
WM ARMSTRONG PC CUP - Pedigree interbreed beef champion - Connor Mulholland
THE COLLUM JOHN GRAHAM MEMORIAL CUP – Commercial champion of champions - Sam Matchett
1886 THE WILSON SILVER PC CUP - Points Cup for Livestock - Crawford Bros.
E T GREEN PC CUP – Overall Highest Points Cup for L + HI - Crawford Bros.
1902 FARMERS' CHALLENGE CUP - ALL IRELAND - AlanPaul