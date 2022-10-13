Awareness of NIFQA at record high, confirms LMC

The claim is substantiated by detailed analysis of independent omnibus tracking data, generated from a representative survey of 1,000 people. The survey establishes that 93% of consumers who had seen the LMC ‘Good Honest Food’ media campaign, were aware of NIFQA beef, and 88% of these consumers purchase beef regularly.

LMC chief executive Ian Stevenson said: “Insights gleaned from tracking data on our recent advertising campaign paint a pleasingly positive picture of consumer perceptions of NIFQA beef and lamb.”

The multi-platform campaign relaunched in January this year and ran for three months across TV, radio, outdoor and digital platforms.

Lauren Patterson

Ian continued: “The far-reaching impact of the messaging LMC pushed out on the health and environmental benefits of NIFQA beef and lamb is evident.

“Annually local red meat processors generate approximately £224m from sales of NIFQA beef and lamb in the NI market. This represents 15% of their total sales, which is an important foundation on which to build their external sales to Great Britain and a myriad of export markets around the world.

“The home market remains very important to our beef and lamb processors and by extension, to livestock farmers right across Northern Ireland. Through our advertising campaign we aim to raise awareness of the credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb and encourage consumers to actively seek out produce with the logo when shopping.”

Lauren Patterson, LMC marketing and communications manager commented on the results: “Encouragingly, we have seen a five percent uplift in consumer awareness of the NIFQA logo since 2020. Delving into the data, age cohort analysis shows that over three quarters of consumers of all ages now recognise the NIFQA logo. This is a very encouraging trend indeed.

Ian Stevenson. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

and had seen the preceding media campaign.”

The Commission is planning for the relaunch of the campaign with hopes that the next burst will deliver further positive results.