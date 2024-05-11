The auction held last weekend saw over 2,200 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £18,600 for a Massey Ferguson 6290 Tractor 2003, outside items selling to £4,600 for a Kvernland stone rake with shaft and inside items selling to £880 for a Lawn king ride on lawnmower.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 31st May with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 20th May with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday, 29th May.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £18,600 for a Massey Ferguson 6290 Tractor 2003, £13,000 for a New Holland TM125 Classic 2001, £12,500 for a Kramer Shovel 480 2006, £7,600 for a Toyota Hilux 2013, £7,500 for a Massey 135 1965, £6,600 for a John Deere 2850 4WD Tractor, £4,600 for a Mitsubishi Shogun 2014, £4,600 for a Kvernland stone rake with shaft, £4,500 for a £4,500 for a 16ft Silage trailer & dump trailer, £4,000 for a Volkswagen Crafter 2009, £4,000 for a Kane 14tn silage trailer with brakes & lights, £4,000 for a Claas Volto 800 tedder, £3,500 for a Ruscon 2600gln slurry tanker, £3,100 for a Mitsubishi L200 Pick Up 2011, £3,000 for a £3,000 for a Mitsubishi Outlander Hybrid Electric 2019, £3,000 for a Honda TRX 420 Quad 2018, £3,000 for a 32ft Flatbed Trailer and £3,000 for a Amazone UF1200 18m sprayer.

Inside Machinery: £880 for a Lawn king ride on lawnmower, £470 for a Ballymena cow tail pump, £400 for a John Deere lawnmower, £380 for a PTO power washer, £370 for a Mountfield ride on lawnmower, £310 for a Sand blasting cabinet, £310 for a Garden Swing, £280 for Dual wheel clamps, £280 for a MadCat110 quad, £240 for a Red Ferguson bonnet, £240 for a Milwaukee wrench body 3/4 inch drive, £220 for a Aluminium dog transport box -2 dogs, £210 for a Stainless steel sink single bowl, £190 for a JCB 18v multi tool body, £170 for a Stick chopper machine, £160 for a Vibrating plate with manual & plug spanner, £160 for a Honda lawnmower HRX426, £160 for a Garden rotavator and £150 for a 25gln quad sprayer.

