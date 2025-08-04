Ballinalare Farm Nikita’s win secures ‘famous’ double hat-trick

Judging the Simmental classes and Championships was John Barlow of the noted Denizes herd, Lancashire.

The win for this February 2022 born Simmental female saw her complete a unique and remarkable double-hat trick having now won the Overall Supreme on three consecutive years at both the RUAS Balmoral Show, and the NI Simmental National Show. On her way through to the Championship at Clogher Valley she firstly also lifted the Female Championship. This first calved heifer is by the prolific Saltire Impressive and is out of Ballinalare Farm Ilyssa, a Denizes Fantastic daughter and herself a twin to a female.

Another prolific show summer has seen Nikita win multiple interbreed titles at NI shows and she was again on the rostrum at Clogher when placing Overall Individual Interbreed Reserve in front of the judge Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Elgin.

Of his Overall Supreme Champion, the judge John Barlow said: “What a tremendous cow this is and a very worthy winner on the day. She’s just in very good condition with a fantastic bag of milk on her for a first calved heifer, doing her twin calves really well, and is back in calf again. With great width and a good top, she’s the perfect size and not too big, is very correct, and very mobile. Very much a super Simmental female.”

Also in attendance at the NI Simmental Natioanl Show was BSCS General Manager Iain Kerr who commented on the Ballinalare herd’s achievement: “On behalf of all at British Simmental, massive congratulations are extended to the Wilson family. To win the Championship award three years in a row at Northern Ireland’s two premier Simmental Shows, as a maiden heifer through to today as a first calved heifer, is a remarkable achievement. Along the way she’s been up against some fantastic cattle in both the Simmental classes and then the Interbreeds. A terrific example of the modern Simmental she has firmly secured her place in the pantheon of Simmental breed history.”

Taking the Overall Reserve, Reserve Female, Performance Recorded Heifer, and Overall Junior Champion was Ranfurly Weikel 56th R5 WD & JD Hazelton, Cohannon House, Dungannon. March 2024 born, this heifer is by the 20,000gns Annick Talisker, and is the second calf out of the Team Celtic 11 daughter Ranfurly Weikel 37th L3 ™ VG 8. The Weikel family, established in 2003, has been one of the most influential dam lines in the 17-cow Ranfurly herd. The day’s Champion, and Ranfurly Weikel 56 th R5 in Reserve, matched the final results at the RUAS Balmoral Show held in May. Weikel 56th R5 has been shown four times this year at Balmoral, Omagh, Castlewellan, and now Clogher, and has been unbeaten in her class. Plans at this early stage are to show her again next year as a senior heifer.

Confirming another good day, the Ranfurly herd also won the junior heifer class with the stylish September 2024 born Ranfurly Jade. Full of breeding this calf is by the 16,000gns Ranfurly Limelight and is out of Raceview Mindy Hibernia, bought for the herd due to the back pedigree featuring the noted Raceview Misty Jade. A prolific show and sale herd, the Ranfurly herd won the Overall Supreme, and Reserve Overall at the 2019 NI Simmental National Show and when Michael Barlow, John’s father, was judging!

Speaking of the 2025 reserve Overall Ranfurly Weikel 56th, John Barlow said: “This heifer carried lots of style, had a real presence in the ring, and was show fit. Full of correctness with good mobility, she was a heifer that was hard to fault.”

Proving to be a knockout in the bulls was the July 2024 Bridgewater Farm Rocky (P), from Nigel Glasgow, Cookstown, Co Tyrone who lifted the Male Championship and also the Reserve Junior award. This young heterozygous polled bull is by the AI sire Ranfurly Klinker, a Team Celtic son, and is out of the homebred Bridgewater Farm Phyliss 4th, an Atlow Dixon 12 EX 91 daughter going back to Anatrim Bodybuilder.

Of his Male Champion, John Barlow commented: “This was a standout Male Champion. With lots of class and style he’s a growthy bull and I think he’s a big prospect for the Spring Sales next year.”

In addition to the Male Championship at Clogher, Bridgewater Farm Rocky (P) has had class wins at both Omagh, and Armagh Shows and collective results that have put him firmly in the running to be the NI Simmental Male of the Year. The 30 breeding female Bridgewater Farm herd has a good track record at both shows and sales and including a Reserve Supreme at Balmoral, and a Junior Champion at the Stirling Bull Sales. Speaking afterwards, Nigel Glasgow confirmed that Bridgewater farm Rocky (P) will be aimed at Stirling in February 2026.

Making a fantastic NI Simmental National Show debut was Ryan Gilmour, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, who won the largest class of some ten young bulls on the day, before going on to take the Reserve Male Championship, with the September 2024 born Gillview Rocket.

Another Saltire Impressive son, Rocket is out of the second calver Gillview Lady Lauren, a Kilbride Farm Bantry 10 embryo daughter going back to Hillcrest Champion, and whose first heifer calf is retained in the herd. Unbeaten in his show classes to date, this was only Gillview Rocket’s second show outing having previously being judged first in his class at Castlewellan Show. For the ten breeding female Gillview herd this is their biggest show accolade to date and speaking afterwards, a delighted Ryan Gilmour said: “He’s a bull calf with style, power, and a lovely head, and we’ll now give a little thought to forward plans for him and taking aim at the Spring Sales in 2026.”

Ryan is also the NI Simmental Club’s Secretary, and works full time for the NI Department of Agriculture.

Echoing Ryan’s thoughts on Gillview Rocket, John Barlow said: “This was a big class of bulls and both the first and second prize winners have big futures ahead. The Gillview bull had real length to him, was soft fleshing, had a tremendous breed head, and carried a lot of show presence.”

Taking second in this class was Lisglass Real Deal from JL & CJ Weatherup, Ballyclare, Co Antrim. Another Saltire Impressive son, this September 2024 born bull out of Lisglass Klassy, a Dermotstown Delboy ET EX 92 daughter, was crowned Male Champion at the 2025 RUAS Balmoral in May. The Lisglass herd enjoyed a top day at Clogher with a class win for their Intermediate heifer Dermody Royal Lucy, and wins in both the Pairs, and Group of Three classes.

The Simmental judging was rounded off with two well supported and terrific classes for Young Handlers. Showing loads of enthusiasm and great abilities the respective classes were won by Lewis Dodd (Craigy Herd); and Rhys Rodgers (Hiltonstown Herd).

NI SIMMENTAL NATIONAL SHOW RESULTS 2025

Judge: John Barlow, Denizes Herd, Lancashire

Class 162, Cow or Heifer in Milk: 1st Mr J & Mr A Wilson Ballinlare Farm Nikita

Class 164, Intermediate Heifer born on or between 1st July and 31st December 2023: 1st J L & C J Weatherup Dermody Royal Lucy; 2nd Mr J N Glasgow Bridgewater Farm Wisteria 4

Class 165, Junior Heifer born on or between 1st January and 30th April 2024: 1st Mr W D & J D Hazelton Ranfurly Weikel 56th R5; 2nd Mr W J Dodd Craigy Beatrice R1; 3rd Mr R A Forde Mullynock Rita; 4th Mr R A Forde Mullynock Ruth

Class 166, Junior Heifer born on or between 1st May and 31st August 2024: 1st Mr J & Mr A Wilson Ballinalare Farm Ritz; 2nd J L & C J Weatherup Lisglass Rose; 3rd Connor Wilkinson Ballinalare Farm Regal

Class 167, Junior Heifer born on or between 1 st September and 31 st December 2024: 1st Mr W D & J D Hazelton Ranfurly Jade 2nd R13; 2nd G Hayes & Son Haystar Beauty 4

Class 168, Heifer Calf born in 2025: 1st S P MacDonald Coolcran Lady Shakira; 2nd Mr R A Forde Mullynock Susie; 3rd Mark Cutler Gortdonaghy She’s The One; 4th Mullynock Sally (446)

Class 169, Heifer Performance Recorded: 1st Ranfurly Weikel 56 th R5; 2nd Craigy Beatrice R1; 3rd Craigy Beatrice R2; 4th Ranfurly Jade 2nd

Class 172 Junior Bull born on or between 1st January and 30th April 2024: 1st G Hayes & Son Haystar Romeo

Class 173 Junior Bull born on or between 1st May and 31 August 2024: 1st Mr J N Glasgow Bridgewater Farm Rocky; 2nd G Hayes & Son Haystar Round One: 3rd Mr Gareth Wilson Hillhead Farm Redemption

Class 174 Junior Bull born on or between 1st September and 31st December 2024: 1st Mr R Gilmour Gillview Rocket; 2nd L & C J Weatherup Lisglass Real Deal; 3rd Jonathan Henderson Drumsamney Rory; 4th S P MacDonald Coolcran Rafiki; 5th Mr R Gilmour Gillview Ranger; 6th Richard & Rhys Rodgers Hiltonstown Riptide

Class 175 Bull Calf born in 2025: 1st Mr R A Forde Mullynock Scorpio; 2nd Jonathan Henderson Drumsamney Samson

Class 176 Dani Rosebowl Performance Recorded Bull: 1st S P MacDonald Coolcran Rafiki; 2nd Mr Gareth Wilson Hillhead Farm Redemption

Female Champion: Ballinlare Farm Nikita Mr J & Mr A Wilson

Reserve Female Champion: Ranfurly Weikel 56th R5 Mr W D & J D Hazelton

Champion Male: Bridgewater Farm Rocky Mr J N Glasgow

Reserve Champion Male: Gillview Rocket Mr R Gilmour

Junior Champion: Ranfurly Weikel 56th R5 Mr W D & J D Hazelton

Reserve Junior Champion: Bridgewater Farm Rocky Mr J N Glasgow

Overall Champion: Ballinlare Farm Nikita Mr J & Mr A Wilson

Reserve Overall Champion: Ranfurly Weikel 56th R5 Mr W D & J D Hazelton

Class 180 Pairs: 1st Lisglass; 2nd Mullynock; 3rd Bridgewater Farm; 4th Ranfurly; 5th Gillview

Class 181 Group Of 3: 1st Lisglass; 2nd Gillview

Class 182 Young Handlers 8 to 12: 1st Lewis Dodd; 2nd Charlie Cahoon; 3rd Timothy Rainey; 4th Lucy Hazelton

Class 183 Young Handlers 13 to 18: 1st Rhys Rodgers; 2nd Lexie Wilson; 3rd Jamie Dodd

Reserve Male Champion, Gillview Rocket